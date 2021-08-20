(PRNewsfoto/长电科技)

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 7.11 billion, an increase of 13.4% year on year. A record high second quarter in the company's history.
  • Generated RMB 1.68 billion cash from operations, an increase of 67.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.92 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.76 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 0.94 billion, a record high second quarter in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.54, as compared to RMB 0.15 in Q2 2020.

1H 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was RMB 13.82 billion, an increase of 15.4% year on year.
  • Generated RMB 2.88 billion cash from operations, an increase of 33.9% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 1.48 billion, free cash flow for the first half of 2021 was RMB 1.40 billion.
  • Net profit was RMB 1.32 billion, an increase of 261.0% year on year，a record high in the company's history.
  • Earnings per share was RMB 0.78, as compared to RMB 0.23 in 1H 2020.
  • Successfully completed private placement of RMB 5 billion in April 2021.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, today announced its financial results for the first half year of 2021. According to the financial report, in 1H 2021, JCET maintained its momentum of growth and strong profitability, with revenue of RMB 13.82 billion and net profit of RMB 1.32 billion, which achieved 15.4% and 261.0% year on year growth respectively.

Ms. Janet Chou, CFO of JCET said, "Thanks to the solid execution of our team and strong customer demand, JCET delivered another record setting quarter in 2021 with gross margin expanding 260 basis points year on year in Q2. With strong operating cash generation and robust free cash flow, we further strengthened our balance sheet."

Along with a strong financial performance, JCET had many additional key accomplishments in Q2 2021. In April, JCET established the "Design Service Business Center" and "Automotive Electronics Business Center" to strengthen efficient interaction and synergistic development with the industry ecosystem and provide seamless and efficient full lifecycle technical service support to customers. JCET completed a private placement raising approximately RMB 5 billion to enhance capabilities in SiP, QFN, BGA and other finished chip manufacturing solutions to better meet the needs of 5G communication devices, big data, automotive electronics and other market applications. And in June, JCET completed the acquisition of Analog Devices Inc.'s Singapore test facility that enabled the continued expansion of JCET test business in Singapore and the rapid and steady advancement of its global business strategies.

Mr. Li Zheng, CEO of JCET said, "The dynamic and innovative applications in the post-Moore era have driven the rapid upgrade of advanced packaging and backend chipset manufacturing solutions, and this gives JCET great opportunities for growth. In recent years, JCET has been partnering with our global customers, continuously increasing investment in advanced technologies, and strengthening our professional and international management and production operation systems, resulting in record revenue and net profit in the first half of 2021. In the future, we will continue to invest in R&D of advanced technology solutions, optimize operational capabilities, strengthen our professional team, and implement a talent incentive mechanism under the guidance and support of the Board of Directors, to lay a solid foundation for the sustainable development of JCET."

About JCET:

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)









RMB in millions































As of













Jun 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

ASSETS

















Current assets

















  Currency funds











3,381



2,235

  Financial assets held for trading











1,955



5

  Derivative financial assets











0



8

  Accounts receivable











3,661



3,846

  Receivables financing











73



41

  Prepayments











244



158

  Other receivables











30



41

  Inventories











2,919



2,946

  Other current assets











108



149

Total current assets











12,371



9,429

Non-current assets

















  Long-term receivables











40



42

  Long-term equity investments











769



949

  Other equity investments











430



430

  Investment properties











94



96

  Fixed assets











17,349



17,790

  Construction in progress











1,671



866

  Right-of-use assets











664



0

  Intangible assets











458



526

  Goodwill











2,050



2,071

  Deferred tax assets











79



128

  Other non-current assets











1



1

Total non-current assets











23,605



22,899

Total assets











35,976



32,328



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY  

















Current liabilities

















  Short-term borrowings











3,197



5,288

  Derivative financial liabilities











5



0

  Notes payable











348



513

  Accounts payable











5,059



4,499

  Contract liabilities











332



173

  Employee benefits payable











765



858

  Taxes and surcharges payable











98



109

  Other payables











336



254

    Including: Dividends payable











89



0

  Current portion of long-term liabilities











1,891



2,131

  Other current liabilities











12



21

Total current liabilities











12,043



13,846

Non-current liabilities

















  Long-term borrowings











2,315



2,978

  Bonds payable











999



999

  Lease liabilities











561



0

  Long-term payables











125



592

  Long-term employee benefits payable











3



4

  Deferred income











337



375

  Deferred tax liabilities











132



124

Total non-current liabilities











4,472



5,072

Total liabilities











16,515



18,918

Equity

















  Paid-in capital











1,780



1,603

  Surplus reserves











14,984



10,242

  Accumulated other comprehensive income











(185)



(83)

  Specialized reserves











120



120

  Unappropriated profit











2,751



1,518

Total equity attributable to owners of the parent











19,450



13,400

Minority shareholders











11



10

Total equity











19,461



13,410

Total liabilities and equity











35,976



32,328

 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                                      

  RMB in millions,   except share data























Three months ended



Six months ended





Jun 30,2021



Jun 30,2020



Jun 30,2021



Jun 30,2020

Revenue



7,106



6,268



13,818



11,976

Less: Cost of sales



5,793



5,271



11,430



10,232

          Taxes and surcharges



22



9



42



17

          Selling expenses



47



59



97



116

          Administrative expenses



237



226



467



435

          Research and development expenses



291



276



548



491

          Finance expenses



61



156



157



303

            Including: Interest expenses



90



149



200



303

                     Interest income



15



10



20



19

Add: Other income



56



46



97



80

          Investment income / (loss)



286



(6)



284



(7)

            Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures



285



(6)



283



(7)

          Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging



(1)



(4)



(3)



(5)

          Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



(4)



(11)



0



(6)

          Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")



11



(28)



(17)



(25)

          Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets 



9



5



15



9

Operating profit / (loss)



1,012



273



1,453



428

Add: Non-operating income



5



0



6



0

Less: Non-operating expenses



1



2



3



8

Profit / (loss) before income taxes



1,016



271



1,456



420

Less: Income tax expenses



80



38



133



53

Net profit / (loss) 



936



233



1,323



367

Classified by continuity of operations

















  Profit / (loss) from continuing operations



936



233



1,323



367

Classified by ownership

















  Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent



936



233



1,322



367

  Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders



0



0



1



0

Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period



1,904



365



1,518



231

    Cash dividends payable



89



0



89



0

Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）



2,751



598



2,751



598

Other comprehensive income, net of tax



(148)



27



(101)



157

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



(148)



27



(101)



157

Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss



0



0



1



0

  Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan



0



0



1



0

Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss



(148)



27



(102)



157

  Comprehensive income using the equity method 



(20)







(21)





  Cash flow hedge reserve



5



5



(5)



3

  Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements



(133)



22



(76)



154

Total comprehensive income



788



260



1,222



524

  Including:

















     Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent



788



260



1,221



524

     Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders



0



0



1



0

Earnings per share

















  Basic earnings per share



0.54



0.15



0.78



0.23

  Diluted earnings per share



0.54



0.15



0.78



0.23

 

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)                                                                                                                                                                                        RMB in millions























Three months ended



Six months ended





Jun 30,2021



Jun 30,2020



Jun 30,2021



Jun 30,2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services



7,346



6,857



14,785



12,892

Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds



76



200



233



423

Other cash receipts relating to operating activities



62



230



113



523

Total cash inflows from operating activities



7,484



7,287



15,131



13,838

Cash payments for goods and services



4,347



5,117



9,420



9,342

Cash payments to and on behalf of employees



1,142



829



2,270



1,788

Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges



249



142



379



232

Other cash payments relating to operating activities



69



195



181



323

Total cash outflows from operating activities



5,807



6,283



12,250



11,685

Net cash flows from operating activities



1,677



1,004



2,881



2,153

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Cash receipts from returns of investments



396



0



396



0

Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



132



20



168



27

Total cash inflows from investing activities



528



20



564



27

Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets



1,051



659



1,648



1,337

Cash payments for investments



1,955



0



1,955



0

Total cash outflows from investing activities



3,006



659



3,603



1,337

Net cash flows from investing activities



(2,478)



(639)



(3,039)



(1,310)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Cash proceeds from investments by others



4,966



0



4,966



0

Cash receipts from borrowings



737



2,601



2,360



8,531

Other cash receipts relating to financing activities



0



0



347



0

Total cash inflows from financing activities



5,703



2,601



7,673



8,531

Cash repayments for debts



2,867



2,393



5,529



8,141

Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses



71



141



205



305

Other cash payments relating to financing activities



452



111



559



285

Total cash outflows from financing activities



3,390



2,645



6,293



8,731

Net cash flows from financing activities



2,313



(44)



1,380



(200)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(15)



(7)



(8)



16

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



1,497



314



1,214



659

Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



1,884



2,211



2,167



1,866

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



3,381



2,525



3,381



2,525

 

