NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JConnelly, a leading communications firm, promoted its President Ray Hennessey to president and CEO, succeeding founder and current CEO Jennifer Connelly, who becomes the firm's Executive Committee Chair and Artist-in-Chief.
"I started JConnelly as a soloist in 2003 and today with multiple offices and a growing team of 70+, the right time has arrived for me to hand over the reins of the day-to-day management to Ray, my partner, who I am confident will help lead JConnelly and our clients to even greater success," said Jennifer Connelly.
Connelly becomes the firm's Executive Committee Chair and assumes the newly created role of Artist-in-Chief, where she will lead a 12-member team working directly with clients. "I'm excited to focus my energy and passion on serving and supporting our clients," Connelly said. "Working with my colleagues and our clients has always been my passion and purpose and is how I can provide the greatest value to our company."
Hennessey will manage the daily operations of business, advancing JConnelly's approach to service offerings, providing strategic guidance and support to agency teams and its clients. Hennessey has played a pivotal role in spearheading the agency's growth since 2016 and worked closely with Connelly to gift ownership in the firm to employees through the creation of an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).
"Jenn has built an extraordinary business and it is humbling to take on the CEO role of a business that bears not only her name, but her values and principles," Hennessey said. "It is an honor to work with Jenn, our teammates and our clients every day. I truly look forward to all that is ahead and what we will accomplish together."
An accomplished business leader and former journalist, Hennessey previously held senior management positions at Entrepreneur, FOX Business Network, SmartMoney and Dow Jones & Co., where he also was a daily on-air contributor at CNBC and the IPO columnist at The Wall Street Journal. He is currently on the board of directors of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation, which recognizes financial advisors and firms that are making a difference by donating their time and money to causes that matter to them. He is a past Governor of the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing and past Trustee of St. Peter's Preparatory School in Jersey City, N.J.
About JConnelly
JConnelly is a leading communications firm working with brands to help them expand awareness, connect and engage with clients and stakeholders, influence change, amplify online presence, and build community. JConnelly navigates the complex world of communications to effectively design and execute campaigns that are mission driven, deliver business-critical results and protect brands from potential threats and issues. For more information, visit www.jconnelly.com.
Contact:
Megan Snyder
JConnelly
973-850-7340