CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JDS Real Estate Services, Inc. in association with out of state co-broker Bear Real Estate Advisors, a real estate investment services firm, announced today that it represented Global Medical REIT Inc. in its acquisition of an approximately 98,000-square-foot medical office building in High Point, N.C.
Located at 1814 Westchester Drive, the Class A medical office building was constructed in 2008 and is 100 percent leased to Wake Forest Baptist Health. The three-story building is situated on nearly 13 acres of land. The property has approximately 400 parking spaces with a parking ratio of 3.9 spots per 1,000 square feet.
"This is an institutional-quality medical office building leased to a strong tenant with a significant medical reach in North Carolina," said Bear. "We are pleased to have sourced this property for Global Medical REIT, which is well-aligned with their investment strategy to acquire purpose-built healthcare facilities leased to strong healthcare systems. This transaction speaks volumes of our mission at Bear Real Estate Advisors to provide comprehensive real estate investment services for those seeking strategic opportunities that can deliver significant value. We also enjoyed partnering with Jennifer Stein and couldn't be happier with the result."
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Global Medical REIT Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. Global Medical REIT acquired the property from CHC Realty LLC, which was represented by David Divine with Colliers International.
"This transaction is another example of how Matt Bear and the Bear Real Estate Advisors team's approach to buyer representation delivers outsized value to their clients and a total commitment to making things happen," said Ray Braun, senior vice president of acquisitions with Global Medical REIT.
Wake Forest Baptist Health is a preeminent academic health system based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest Baptist has two main components. It has an integrated clinical system anchored by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an 885-bed tertiary-care hospital in Winston-Salem, that includes Brenner Children's Hospital, five community hospitals, more than 300 primary and specialty care locations and more than 2,500 physicians. Additionally, Wake Forest School of Medicine, a recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research that includes Wake Forest Innovations, a commercialization enterprise focused on advancing health care through new medical technologies and biomedical discovery.
About JDS Real Estate Services, Inc. and Bear Real Estate Advisors
JDS Real Estate Services, Inc. is a real estate brokerage firm based in San Clemente, California and licensed in 43 states. Bear Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Las Vegas, is a boutique real estate investment services firm that caters to investors looking for personalized service and real world, battle-tested acquisition and disposition advice. The firm focuses on Section 1031 exchange buyer representation, national single-tenant investment sales and acquisitions, net lease investments, joint venture advisory, capital structure advisory, build-to-suit developments, debt/equity, specialized search and family office/professional investor buyside representation. For more information, go to www.bear-advisors.com.
