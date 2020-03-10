CHICAGO, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC is pleased to announce Jeanne Hoffmann as Managing Capital Member of the firm.
Jeanne joined Bryce Downey & Lenkov in 2003, becoming a Capital Member in 2009.
In addition to Jeanne's new role as Managing Capital Member, Jeanne also heads Bryce Downey & Lenkov's Intellectual Property and Entertainment practice groups, and is Co-Chair of the Insurance group. Her practice is concentrated in business litigation and transactions, intellectual property and insurance coverage.
Since the firm was founded in 2001, Geoff Bryce has served as Managing Capital Member. He will continue as a Capital Member, dedicating more time to his construction and commercial practice. "The firm has every confidence in Jeanne taking the reins and moving the firm forward," Geoff said.
Under Geoff's leadership, the firm has grown from two attorneys to 37 attorneys in 19 years and expanded its full-service capabilities, distinguishing the firm's insurance, workers' compensation, general liability and construction practices, among others. The firm has also drawn recognition for its commitment to female partnership. Women account for nearly 40% of the firm's Income and Capital Members and make up approximately 30% of the firm's total attorneys. Jeanne will continue to expand upon this commitment, launching a firm-wide Women's Initiative later this year.
"I am proud of our firm and its advancement under Geoff's leadership, and look forward to our continued growth and progress," Jeanne said.
Jeanne is recognized as one of Leading Lawyer's Top Women Lawyers in the Chicagoland area. The list honors prominent women who represent the best legal counsel in the region. She is also consistently selected as a Leading Lawyer for Arts, Entertainment & Sports; Commercial Litigation; Copyright & Trademark; and Trade Secrets/Unfair Competition. Leading Lawyers provides rankings of the most respected and experienced attorneys nationwide and surveys peers on the quality, experience and reputation of other lawyers.
She is heavily involved in the legal community and female-led organizations such as Women Construction Owners and Executives, Lawyers for the Creative Arts, Claims and Litigation Management Alliance and the Chicago Bar Association.
Bryce Downey & Lenkov LLC is a full-service law firm of experienced business counselors and accomplished trial lawyers. With offices in Chicago and Schererville, IN and attorneys licensed in multiple states, the firm serves clients' needs with a regional concentration while maintaining a national practice. The firm provides counseling and representation in appellate law, business, condominium law, construction, entertainment, general liability, healthcare, insurance, intellectual property, labor & employment, products liability, professional liability, real estate, transportation and workers' compensation.
