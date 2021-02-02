IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Coast Angels (TCA), recently named the most active angel network in the world, today announced the appointment of current member and former TCA-Los Angeles chapter president, Jeff Lapin, to chairman of the angel network's board of governors for 2021. David Friedman joins the board as vice-chairman.
"TCA is an important link in the entrepreneurial ecosystem, providing early-stage funding to companies who need capital to support growth," said Mr. Lapin. "TCA has an incredible amount of collective knowledge -- and therefore we as a network can offer so much more than capital: we offer expertise, wisdom, and a certain amount of real-world 'been there, done that' that can be so crucial to an early-stage company."
Mr. Lapin is a seasoned executive with experience in management/C-level roles at Starwood Hotels, House of Blues, Atari, THQ, and Take-Two, as well as many privately-held companies. At many of these companies, he successfully met the difficult task of turning the company around or creating high-growth opportunities. He says he looks for the same traits in entrepreneurs that he looked for when hiring executives: the drive to work hard and succeed; the ability to listen; the flexibility to pivot as needed; and the communications skills necessary to reach and influence all constituents.
Celebrating his tenth year as a member of TCA, Mr. Lapin brings enormous experience to the position, with over 30 start-up investments as an angel, in addition to his robust management expertise. Mr. Lapin was president of TCA-LA in 2014/15. In his current role as chairman with TCA's board of governors, he oversees the network's four chapters that span Southern California.
"Being a member of TCA is a rewarding experience not only by giving entrepreneurs the chance to succeed, but I learn so much every time I attend a screening session about the newest technology or innovations," concluded Mr. Lapin. "We can achieve great things because our members are smart and successful. Because of TCA's size and influence, we have members who are familiar and experienced in nearly every field, in nearly every industry, who want to invest not only money, but their time -- to mentor, guide, connect, and share their expertise. So yes, while TCA provides strong investment potential, it is much more: it's exciting and rewarding to be a part of the success and growth of so many young companies."
About Tech Coast Angels:
Tech Coast Angels (TCA) is one of the largest and most active angel investor networks in the nation, and a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies. The angel network is comprised of four chapters, consisting of over 450 members in Southern California. Every TCA member is an accredited investor, and companies in which TCA invest go through well-structured, transparent, time-efficient screening and due diligence. TCA members are founders and business leaders who have extensive knowledge in the investment process and world-class business practices, and thus are able to provide companies with more than just capital: they also contribute counsel, mentoring and access to an extensive network of investors, customers, strategic partners and management. In December 2020, TiE named Tech Coast Angels the Most Active Angel Network in the World.
Since its founding in 1997, TCA has invested over $250 million in more than 450 companies and has helped attract more than $1.7 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds. http://www.techcoastangels.com.
