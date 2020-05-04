NEW YORK, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feuerstein Kulick LLP is pleased to announce that Jeff Schultz has joined the firm as a partner in the firm's New York office. Mr. Schultz, who is coming to Feuerstein Kulick from Navy Capital, advises hedge funds, private equity funds, family offices, and investment managers on all regulatory, legal, compliance, operational and risk issues. He brings specific expertise in fund structuring, SEC compliance, and day-to-day operational matters for investors ranging from single family offices to institutional fund managers.
Mr. Schultz was most recently the General Counsel, CCO and partner at Navy Capital a New York City-based hedge fund manager with one of the longest track records of investing exclusively in the cannabis industry. In his role at Feuerstein Kulick, Mr. Schultz will continue to advise Navy as the company's external general counsel.
While at Navy, Mr. Schultz was an active advocate before the United States Senate, the New York State Senate and other legislative and administrative bodies on cannabis policy reforms, including passage of the SAFE Banking Act. He has been a sought-after speaker on private fund legal matters, particularly related to the cannabis industry, and widely recognized as a cannabis market thought leader. He is also a member of the New York State Bar Association Committee on Cannabis Law.
Prior to Navy Capital, Mr. Schultz was the Chief Legal Officer and CCO of Phoenix Investment Adviser, a credit-focused hedge fund manager, and a Senior Counsel at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the multi-billion dollar asset management arm of the global investment bank. Mr. Schultz began his career in private practice as an associate in the investment management practices of Bingham McCutchen LLP and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP.
Dave Feuerstein, Feuerstein Kulick's co-managing partner, said, "We're thrilled to add a partner of Jeff's caliber to our growing law firm. As a client and a friend, we've known Jeff and have admired his legal acumen for years. Jeff has deep experience within the investment management industry and understands the full range of issues that funds face daily in fund structuring, compliance, capital raising, risk management and other areas. His first-hand perspective as in-house counsel provides a unique and valuable perspective that allows him to provide real-world advice and practical solutions to the complex issues faced by investment funds and investors in the cannabis industry."
We think Jeff will further expand our ability to service our current clients and expand our ability to service the funds that are investing in the space. We couldn't be happier that Jeff has decided to join our firm.
Mr. Schultz noted that, "Feuerstein Kulick has a distinguished track record as one of the most highly respected legal advisers to cannabis industry operators and investors. While at Navy Capital, I have had the opportunity to work with a number of Feuerstein Kulick attorneys as a client, and when considering a return to private practice, I knew it would be a natural fit. I look forward to working with the firm's clients to achieve their goals, especially my colleagues at Navy Capital as their external general counsel."
Mr. Schultz received his J.D. from Cardozo School of Law and B.A. from the University of Michigan.
