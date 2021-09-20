PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Health Group (EHG), a full-service, global healthcare communications agency, is pleased to announce that Jeffrey Freedman has joined their team as Executive Vice President of blulava, EHG's innovation lab.
"Mr. Freedman is an insights−driven marketing and communications strategist that bring extensive strategic and business acumen to the blulava team. With more than 25 years of digital and healthcare marketing experience, he has a strong track record of fostering an environment of innovation and harnessing the collective power of digital, creative and technology teams to deliver differentiating solutions that enhance the performance of brands and businesses" said Carolyn Vogelesang Harts, Managing Partner, Evolution Health Group.
As the innovation hub at EHG, blulava delivers solutions that combine strategic insights and scientific acumen with groundbreaking creativity, intelligent product design, and quantifiable results. blulava is at the forefront of developing innovative platforms and services that connect digital platforms with creative experiences that destroy boundaries, upend beliefs, change conversations, and bring compelling stories to life.
Evolution Health Group is headquartered in Pearl River, NY, with offices in Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England.
About Evolution Health Group, LLC
- Evolution Health Group is comprised of Evolution Medical Communications, blulava, Maestro360, and Darwin Academy
- Evolution Medical Communications was featured as a top 100 agency in MM&M magazine (2018-2020)
- Locations: Pearl River, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Montreal, Canada; and London, England
