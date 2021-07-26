CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) today announced that John Linker, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Gary S. Michel, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Barclays Select Series: Building and Building Products Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

A link to the audio webcasts for both conferences, along with replay and additional information, will be available on the investor relations portion of the company's website at https://investors.jeld-wen.com.

About JELD-WEN

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance interior and exterior building products, offering one of the broadest selections of windows, interior and exterior doors, and wall systems. JELD-WEN delivers a differentiated customer experience, providing construction professionals with durable, energy-efficient products and labor-saving services that help them maximize productivity and create beautiful, secure spaces for all to enjoy. The JELD-WEN team is driven by innovation and committed to creating safe, sustainable environments for customers, associates, and local communities. The JELD-WEN family of brands includes JELD-WEN® worldwide; LaCantina™ and VPI™ in North America; Swedoor® and DANA® in Europe; and Corinthian®, Stegbar®, and Breezway® in Australia. For more information visit www.jeld-wen.com.

 

