NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellyfish, a digital partner to some of the world's leading brands, has received approval from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to support government departments and public bodies on their digital advertising strategies. As a Google partner, Jellyfish is one of the few selected vendors chosen to support federal agencies on their quest to become more digitally advanced and autonomous. With GSA approval, Jellyfish will now be one of few providers eligible to offer government organizations a full stack of Google and Salesforce Marketing Cloud technologies unmatched in the current marketplace. The company will begin offering services and support through GSA immediately.
The solutions provided cover the entire Google Marketing Platform (GMP) suite including Google Analytics 360, Google Cloud and Google Cloud Training that help brands and advertising agencies define and implement better measurement and audience frameworks. Through Jellyfish's services and technology, federal agencies will now have access to the best tools and technologies in the digital advertising ecosystem. Jellyfish will strategically support federal agencies with the development of technological capabilities, industry-specific training and customized in-housing plans. All support provided by Jellyfish meets the GSA standards and requirements.
"We are pleased to be one of the few vendors providing our innovative approach to marketing and offering our advanced technological solutions to federal agencies," said Kevin Buerger, Chief Growth Officer at Jellyfish. "With our results-driven approach, we aim to support digital deployment and maturity and provide increased overall advertising effectiveness."
Jellyfish has successfully enabled digital advertisers to effectively connect with audiences in their desired markets. Unlike other digital agencies, who act on behalf of their clients, Jellyfish serves as a strategic partner, supporting clients throughout the entire digital marketing landscape including supporting in-housing. For more information on Jellyfish and their offerings visit www.jellyfish.com.
About Jellyfish
Jellyfish is a digital partner to some of the world's leading brands including Uber, Ebay, Samsung, Spotify, Nestlé, Ford, Aviva Investors and UGG. Jellyfish represents a new kind of digital business, where agency services are combined with consultancy, training and cutting-edge technologies to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients.
Employing over 1100 people across 30 offices globally, and with further expansion on the horizon, Jellyfish aims to be the first-choice global partner for any brand's digital requirements. Launched in 2005, Jellyfish has also grown to become one of a select few globally managed Google Marketing Partners.
Growing at an average of 45% per annum consistently over the last eight years, Jellyfish is proud to be at the forefront of the global digital economy.