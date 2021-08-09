NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jencap is pleased to announce two strategic promotions to the company's management team. Kathryn Smith has been promoted to Managing Director of Marketing and Paul Orlando has been promoted to Managing Director of Sales.
In their new roles, Smith and Orlando will oversee Jencap's brand strategy and execution, corporate communications, digital strategy, sales initiatives, and all associated sales and marketing efforts. Most recently, Smith was the Director of Sales and Marketing for affiliate company Risk Innovations. Orlando was the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for affiliate company NIF Group.
"Kathryn and Paul have been instrumental in leading Jencap's rebranding efforts to date and positioning Jencap in the marketplace as a strong, bold, industry-leading brand. Their strategies and tactics are forward thinking, effective and growth focused – as evidenced by our growth numbers. Under their leadership, Jencap's sales and marketing efforts will yield exponentially more growth in the years to come," said Mark Maher, President of Jencap.
About Jencap Group, LLC
Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 15,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit JencapGroup.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Watkins, Liger Parnters, 804-402-5316, melissa@ligerpartners.com
SOURCE Jencap Group, LLC