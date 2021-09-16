NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jencap is pleased to announce that Bruce Peddle has been named President of Jencap Insurance Services Inc. (JCIS) and will assume his new role on Jan. 1, 2022. JCIS is a recently formed division of parent company, Jencap Group LLC (Jencap), that is comprised of former affiliate companies MJ Kelly, Special Risks Facilities and Stringer-Ware, dba, Genesee General.
Peddle will work with Jencap's management team to capitalize on strategic partnerships, drive key growth initiatives and streamline the operational structure of the division. Most recently Peddle was Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Risk Innovations, a position he has held since 2002. Risk Innovations, a Jencap affiliate company, is a national wholesaler that specializes in Workers' Compensation.
"Bruce's leadership, forward thinking vision, strategic mindset and enthusiasm have been the foundation of Risk Innovations' success to date," said John Jennings, Chief Executive Officer of Jencap. "Bringing these strengths to his new role will contribute directly to the expansive growth of the division and our company as a whole."
"I look forward to working closely with our talented Jencap team members across the country. On the heels of a strategic rebrand, it's time to build upon an established strong foundation, raise the bar and redefine success for the division," said Bruce Peddle, President of Jencap Insurance Services.
About Jencap Group, LLC
Jencap is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 15,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit http://www.Jencapgroup.com.
Media Contact
