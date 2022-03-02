NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) is pleased to announce that Maria Hurley has been named Senior Vice President of Human Resources and will assume her new role effective immediately. Hurley will be instrumental in transforming our business operations and driving employee and company growth at Jencap.
Hurley has over 20 years of experience engaging teams and optimizing company performance to generate business growth and profitability. Since completing the Strategic Human Resources Management Program at Harvard Business School, she has successfully served strategic executive level positions at Merrill Lynch, Markel, Willis Tower Watson, and most recently at NIP Group.
"Maria is a dynamic and innovative Human Resources leader with a track record of outstanding performance in fast-paced, rapidly changing, and global environments," says Mark Maher, President of Jencap. "We are excited to have Maria lead Jencap's human resources efforts and contribute to our ongoing growth and success."
About Jencap Group
Jencap Group LLC (Jencap) is one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S. with notable industry-leading expertise in wholesale brokerage, binding authority, and program management. Its specialized divisions and affiliate organizations provide niche underwriting prowess, broad market access, and nationwide influence. Headquartered in New York, Jencap leverages its collective power to exceed the expectations of more than 17,000 independent agency partners. For more information, visit: JencapGroup.com.
