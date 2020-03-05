CHICAGO and NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenner & Block announced today that it has appointed Thomas J. Perrelli as the firm's Chair, effective immediately. Mr. Perrelli succeeds Craig C. Martin, who has transitioned from the role to focus on his practice and community engagement.
Mr. Perrelli, a nationally recognized litigator, is the founder and co-chair of Jenner & Block's Government Controversies and Public Policy Litigation Practice and also serves on the firm's Policy Committee. He began practicing law as an associate at Jenner & Block in 1992. In addition to his 20 years at the firm, Mr. Perrelli served for three years as the Associate Attorney General of the United States, the third highest-ranking official in the US Department of Justice, and previously served as counsel to the US Attorney General and Deputy Assistant Attorney General from 1997-2001.
As chair, Mr. Perrelli will continue working with the firm's leadership to further advance Jenner & Block's client-driven strategy, focusing on delivering excellence for companies and individuals around the world with their most challenging and consequential legal matters. He will continue to be based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office. In addition to his work as chair, Mr. Perrelli will continue to represent businesses, governmental entities and their leaders with high-level strategic advice in the most complex litigation, investigative and regulatory matters.
"On behalf of the firm, we thank Craig for his leadership and are excited for him to return to his practice, which focuses on extraordinarily complex client matters such as trials, investigations and regulatory issues," said Co-Managing Partners Katya Jestin and Randy Mehrberg. Mr. Martin remains a member of the firm's Policy Committee.
"At the same time, we can think of no better person than Tom to take on the role of firm chair. With his deep history of success for our clients as well as his excellence in putting our firm's values -- excellence, collaboration, pro bono, and diversity and inclusion -- into practice throughout his career, Tom is ideally suited to continue to work at the highest levels and alongside our leadership to guide Jenner & Block forward.
"In addition, as an international law firm, it's important for us to have leadership based throughout our offices." Ms. Jestin is based in the firm's New York office and Mr. Mehrberg is based in its Chicago office.
"I'm honored to have served as chair. It's the job of a life, but not for a lifetime. I believe the partnership benefits from the introduction of new leadership and new ideas. That's why I thank Tom Perrelli, who will do a wonderful job, keeping all eyes on delivering unsurpassed legal services in today's demanding global economy," said Mr. Martin.
Mr. Perrelli commented: "I am honored to take on the role of chair and help build on the legacy of this firm where I have spent more than two decades of my career. It is a true privilege to work alongside our firm's talented lawyers as we continue to help our clients with their most important and high-stakes litigation, investigations, regulatory and transactional matters."
Mr. Perrelli becomes the fifth partner to chair Jenner & Block in its more than 100 years since founding. Albert E. Jenner, Jerold S. Solovy, Anton R. Valukas and Mr. Martin preceded him.
About Jenner & Block
Jenner & Block LLP (www.jenner.com) is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC and more than 500 lawyers. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice, and experience handling sophisticated, high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services firms, tech firms, emerging companies and venture capital and private equity investors. In 2019, The American Lawyer recognized the firm as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States for the ninth time in 12 years; the firm has been ranked among the top 10 in this category every year since 1990. In 2019, the publication also recognized the firm as the #3 international pro bono firm, and in 2018, named the firm its first "Pro Bono Champion."