SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since joining TerraPro Solutions in 2018, Jennifer has been instrumental in positioning the company as one of the premier utility scale renewable project development practices. The company's expertise includes site feasibility, land acquisition, title due diligence for investment and ﬁnancing, transaction closings, and post-construction operations.
"Since assuming an operations role in the company, Jennifer has always prioritized the interests and needs of our clients, advising them with competence and integrity," remarked Kimberlee Centera, CEO, TerraPro Solutions. "When we were contemplating how to best serve our clients going forward, we looked at our core value of 'do the right thing.' Harnessing Jennifer's talents and expertise was the right thing to do. An exceptional brand ambassador for TerraPro Solutions, she will bring her exceptional development and operational expertise to helping clients navigate their best path forward," she added.
Jennifer Guthrie Purczynski possesses more than 20 years of renewable energy project and asset management expertise. She has held high-level positions with both publicly traded and privately held companies. Her greatest asset is her boots on the ground experience, which gives her a keen understanding of the entire scope of project development and the issues that can arise along the development timeline. This real-world know-how arms her with the ability to identify potential problems; to develop mitigation strategies; and to communicate with all stakeholders throughout the process, so that all project milestones are met.
Jennifer holds a B.A. degree from UCLA and an M.B.A. from the University of Redlands, School of Business.
About TerraPro Solutions:
TerraPro Solutions, a leading risk mitigation renewable energy project development consultancy, has generated over 12 GWs in Solar, Wind, and Energy Storage. With a total financed value of over $6 billion, it is the top development consultancy in the renewables market. TerraPro Solutions provides high-level expertise in the development of renewable energy projects. Services include site feasibility and land acquisition, due diligence for investment, financing, and construction, compliance, and post-construction operations.
TerraPro Solutions' risk management process includes in-depth risk reviews and comprehensive analysis as well as training and coaching that empowers project team members to make informed decisions about risk management.
