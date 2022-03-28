Independent brand performance agency Media Culture announces Jennifer Moore will lead the Dallas-headquartered agency's marketing initiatives and growth. In the newly created role of chief revenue officer, Moore will elevate the agency's profile as a presence in the New York market, where she has a proven track record of establishing relationships in both planning and procuring media. She will report directly to Media Culture owner and CEO Christena Garduno.
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Independent brand performance agency Media Culture announces Jennifer Moore will lead the Dallas-headquartered agency's marketing initiatives and growth.
In the newly created role of chief revenue officer, Moore will elevate the agency's profile as a presence in the New York market, where she has a proven track record of establishing relationships in both planning and procuring media. She will report directly to Media Culture owner and CEO Christena Garduno.
"I'm joining Media Culture, a best-in-class brand response agency, at exactly the right time," said Moore, who previously held senior positions at Miroma Group, Horizon Media and IPG. "Clients deserve performance, accountability and excellent service. Our value proposition is unique and will be well-received."
Garduno, an Echo Award recipient and Forbes Council Member, takes great pride in the agency she has built. In her tenure, she has been part of the evolution of direct marketing to performance marketing and has provided for her talented group the tools, automation, and platforms for robust reporting.
"On behalf of our leadership team I'd like to welcome Jennifer," Garduno said. "She will complement Media Culture by packaging our expertise and presenting our offering."
Since its founding in 1995, Media Culture – formerly known as Koeppel Direct – has existed at the forefront of change in the performance marketing industry. And as technology and media consumption has evolved, so has its capabilities. Media Culture has developed leading analytic capabilities, expanded its proven, nimble brand response and demand generation approaches across a variety of channels, and built a track record of success. Through it all, Media Culture's clients have remained priority No. 1.
