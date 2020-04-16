BOSTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced its continued growth through the first quarter of 2020, which has been fraught with unforeseen complications brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite industry challenges, Jenzabar engaged in several new partnerships and expanded multiple existing relationships with higher education institutions across the U.S.
In the first quarter, Gemological Institute of America, based in California, signed on to leverage Jenzabar Student and Jenzabar Financial Aid from the Jenzabar One suite, a unified ERP and student information system (SIS). Meanwhile, The King's University in Texas signed a partnership to leverage Jenzabar SONIS, a comprehensive SIS designed to meet the needs of the modern student.
Additionally, United Tribes Technical College in North Dakota as well as Dominican College in New York upgraded to Jenzabar One SaaS to take advantage of the benefits of the cloud.
"The first quarter of 2020 brought about significant transformation for the higher education industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide transition to online academic programs and remote work. We continue to support institutions as they encounter disruption and look for innovative ways to overcome complexity," said Ling Chai, President and CEO of Jenzabar. "We are excited to announce our momentum in the new year and we remain committed to ensuring higher education institutions have the technology and resources they need to grow and drive institutional and student success."
Remaining Committed to Higher Education
The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the higher education landscape, forcing institutions to embrace online learning and remote working strategies. Jenzabar remains committed to institutions around the world as they adopt this new normal.
Here are a few free resources for institutions looking for insight into how they can continue to drive institutional and student success amid the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Blog: How to Sustain Student Engagement in a (Temporarily) Remote Culture
- Blog: How to Communicate Effectively With Constituents During a Crisis
- Blog: Tips to Handle the Flood of IT Support Requests as the Technology Landscape Shifts
For additional tips and tricks, free resources, and ongoing support, please visit https://www.jenzabar.com/commitment-to-your-success-during-covid-19-crisis.
About Jenzabar
Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.