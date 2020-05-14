BOSTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced a new partnership with labor market analytics firm Emsi. The partnership includes an integration between the Advising module in Jenzabar Student and Emsi's Career Coach, which will allow higher education institutions to help students align their academic programs with long-term career goals. It will also enable more meaningful discussions between advisors and students, empowering individuals to take more control over their learning and career direction.
This integration allows advisors, faculty, and staff at higher education institutions using the Advising module in Jenzabar Student to access student assessment results with Emsi's Career Coach to enable early career discovery. By mapping the Career Coach findings with students' current and future academic trajectories, students can align their interests with potential careers and their respective academic programs. This allows students to optimize their learning journeys to minimize completion delays.
The integration will also allow individuals to recommend vocations based on personality types, explore local job markets, build resumes, and apply for jobs through one, easy-to-use platform.
"Coaching, mentoring, and guiding students who may not have mapped out their career direction and corresponding academic program yet are core responsibilities for advisors. The integration between our student information system and Emsi's Career Coach will support that collaboration through a single application," said Jeff Elliott, Director of Product Management at Jenzabar. "By pointing to real-world data, advisors will have that spark to engage with students and deliver more personalized career advice and support for students."
"We are excited to share our labor market data with institutions using Jenzabar's systems to improve student success and experiences," said Bob Hieronymus, Vice President of Partnerships at Emsi. "Giving students more control over how and why they pursue a higher education is an objective we share with Jenzabar and institutions around the world."
About Jenzabar
Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.
About Emsi
Emsi is about using labor data to drive economic prosperity. In serving higher education for 20 years, Emsi helps colleges and universities align academic programs with the labor market, match the career interests of students' to academic programs, and demonstrate the impact of student success. For more information, visit www.economicmodeling.com.