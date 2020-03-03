AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Water is critical to life – a fact that Calsense's Jeremy Croke knows well. Croke, who graduated from St. Edwards University with a degree in marketing and environmental policy, recently left a successful career at Waste Management, Inc. to bring smart water solutions to customers in Texas and Oklahoma.
"I wanted to expand how I was making a difference in the world," said Croke, who also holds a certificate in advanced electronics and renewable energy. "Water is a precious resource, and I want to learn about our customers wants and needs to help them meet their objectives while securing a sustainable future."
Croke will be providing technical sales support to a part of the U.S. where growing water concerns present new challenges for city planners, environmental architects, and others who need to carefully manage water use as populations grow. In Texas, nearly nine million acre-feet of additional water will be required by 2070 to meet the state's needs, according to the Texas Water Development Board.
"Calsense helped the University of Texas at Austin reduce water use by 70 percent," Croke said. "I want to help other customers achieve their sustainability goals too."
Sustainability is more than just work for Croke; it is a way of life. He has volunteered in the community with several environmental nonprofits including The Hill Country Conservancy.
"We protect one of the world's most precious resources by providing our clients with intelligent water management," said Calsense President A. J. van de Ven. "Jeremy knows how to do that and we're excited to see what he can do for our customers."
