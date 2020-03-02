FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Motor North America has appointed Jeri Yoshizu as Executive Director, Marketing and Communications, Genesis Motor America. Jeri will be responsible for overseeing all Genesis marketing and communications in the United States of America and continuing to grow awareness and consideration for the Genesis brand. She starts today, March 2, 2020 and will report directly to Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO Genesis Motor North America.
Jeri joins Genesis with 24 years of automotive industry experience at Toyota and Scion that includes an extensive marketing background across all channels of marketing strategy and engaging at the forefront of the integration of digital content as well as social and digital media.
Prior to Genesis, Jeri was the Director of Global Marketing for House of Marley/Sol Republic, the audio division of FKA. While there, Jeri transformed the marketing team into an in-house digital media department.
"From my time working together with Jeri at Toyota, I know her to be a pure marketer and consider her to be the personification of the 'Young Luxury' direction we're taking the brand," said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO Genesis Motor North America. "Given Jeri's holistic view of building a brand and her aptitude for creating youth and wonder around a brand, I'm thoroughly confident Jeri will help our team accelerate the awareness of our multiple award-winning vehicles. Jeri's arrival couldn't possibly be better timed, with our first-ever SUV – the GV80, arriving in market this summer."
Genesis Motor America
Genesis Motor America, LLC is headquartered in Fountain Valley, Calif. Genesis is a global luxury automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design and innovation. All Genesis vehicles sold in the U.S. are covered by an industry-leading warranty with enhanced roadside assistance and concierge services. In just the first half of 2018, Genesis has won highest-ranked brand in the automotive industry awards for quality and owner satisfaction from industry experts such as J.D. Power, AutoPacific, and Strategic Vision.
For more information on Genesis and its new definition of luxury, please visit www.genesis.com.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com.
