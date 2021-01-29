NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jericho Project, a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit ending homelessness at its roots, has welcomed Aditi Deeg, Chief Financial and Operating Officer at charity: water and strategic nonprofit leader, to its Board of Directors.
"At a time when Jericho Project is growing while facing the challenges of a global pandemic, we are honored to have Aditi Deeg bring her extensive leadership experience to our Board. We welcome her tremendous talent in achieving financial efficiencies while motivating teams with optimism as we move forward as an organization," said Mimi Boublik, Jericho Project Board President.
Jericho Project has been expanding its Board of Directors over the past year to ensure that the 38-year-old nonprofit continues to address the deepening needs of those hardest hit by the COVID health crisis. Serving 2,500 New Yorkers annually, its dedicated programs for veterans, young – largely LGBTQ – adults and families will be vital to the City's ability to rebound.
"Jericho Project's mission to find effective solutions to end homelessness is close to my heart. Now as we see the rise of homelessness all around us, I am honored to be joining the Jericho Board to transform the lives of those who need our help," Deeg said.
The most recent nonprofit organization to benefit from Deeg's expansive vision is charity: water, which has impacted more than 10 million lives in developing countries by providing clean and safe drinking water. It has funded water programs in 28 countries around the world in Africa, Asia and South America. In her role, she optimizes financial strategy and overseas operations and compliance for nearly $100-million in assets, ensuring the organization achieves its goals to accelerate impact.
Prior to joining charity: water, Deeg was the Chief Operating and Financial Officer of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. (AJLI), a network of 140,000 women who volunteer as civic leaders in four countries to create community change. In this position Deeg was responsible for being a financial strategist and partner to the Board and executive team to ensure long-term viability of the organization.
Her expertise spans beyond the nonprofit sector. Previously Deeg held the position of CFO at pingmd, a digital healthcare solutions company that uses mobile-first technology to improve patient and care team communication. She has also held Controller and Client Relations roles at large investment management firms.
Deeg is also a nonprofit entrepreneur who helped build and is a Board member of Healthtech Women, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women to lead and innovate in all healthcare verticals.
Deeg is a 2022 candidate for an MBA at the New York University Stern School of Business. She received her Bachelor's degree from University of Maine in Psychology, in Pre-Med. She is also a published author.
About Jericho Project: Inspired by the belief that transformation can occur in every individual, Jericho Project steadfastly works to end homelessness at its roots by creating a community that inspires individual change, fosters sustainable independence, and motivates men and women to reach their greatest potential. For 38 years, Jericho has provided supportive housing and counseling services to thousands of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness and substance abuse.
Jericho Project employs rigorous fiscal discipline and works with valued public-private partnerships and a foundation of dedicated donors to advance its mission. Jericho's housing and extended services cost $13,000 per person annually, compared to $32,000 for a single shelter, $50,000 for a family shelter, and $168,000 for a jail cell annually.
For more information: jerichoproject.org | @jerichoproject1983
Media Contact
Lynthia Romney, Jericho Project, 914-589-2140, romneycom@gmail.com
SOURCE Jericho Project