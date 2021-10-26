NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jericho Project, a nationally-acclaimed nonprofit serving homeless and housing insecure New Yorkers, has welcomed Toks Afolabi-Ajayi, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley, to its Board of Directors.
"We are delighted to have Toks Afolabi-Ajayi bring his strategic perspective and financial acumen to our Board. Among his particular areas of expertise is healthcare which has clearly been of paramount concern to our clients during the pandemic and going forward," said Mimi Boublik, Jericho Project Board President.
Jericho Project has been expanding its Board of Directors over the past year to ensure that the 38-year-old nonprofit continues to address the deepening needs of New Yorkers who are housing insecure, especially those impacted by COVID-19 virus. Serving 2,900 New Yorkers annually, its dedicated programs enable veterans, young – largely LGBTQ – adults, and families to gain stability and pursue their goals for employment, health and wellness.
"I am excited to join Jericho Project's Board and advance its mission at a time when many New Yorkers are facing a housing crisis and personal hardship. As a global citizen who has made this city my home, I am proud to support Jericho's work in making it more livable and accessible for all," Afolabi-Ajayi said.
Afolabi-Ajayi works in the Mergers and Acquisitions department of Morgan Stanley, executing on a broad range of financial advisory assignments including buyside, sellside, merger, special committee, and defense mandates, and has established a particularly focused area of expertise in the fields of healthcare, media and communications. He grew up in Africa and spent his early adult years in the U.K. before emigrating to the United States in 2010. He graduated from Oxford University with a BA (Honors) in Physics and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He lives in Manhattan with his husband.
About Jericho Project: Jericho Project empowers individuals and families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity by providing housing and person-centered services to address social inequities. For 38 years, Jericho has provided supportive housing and counseling services to thousands of individuals experiencing chronic homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse.
Jericho Project employs rigorous fiscal discipline and works with valued public-private partnerships and a foundation of dedicated donors, to advance its mission. Jericho's housing and extended services cost $15,000 per person annually, compared to $32,000 for a single shelter, $50,000 for a family shelter, and $168,000 for a jail cell annually.
For more information: jerichoproject.org | @jerichoproject1983
