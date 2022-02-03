NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone.IT has promoted Jerry Cheung to Managed Services Manager, responsible for managing Cornestone's Network Operations Center (NOC); developing and implementing new processes; and working with Cornerstone's cybersecurity partners to deliver services that help clients stay productive, reduce costs, and decrease risk.
Cheung joined Cornerstone.IT in 2017 after working for two decades in Technology for New York based professional services organizations. Mr. Cheung's experience included 15 years in Legal Technology for two AmLaw 200 firms: Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP, as Senior Network Administrator; and Gibbons P.C., as Manager of Network Services. He began his technical career in 1998 as a Helpdesk Technician and worked his way to Regional Technology Administrator for one of the top 10 accounting firms in the world, Grant Thornton LLP where he had previously served as Senior Tax Accountant. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Baruch College along with technical certifications in Microsoft, Citrix, and iManage products.
"The decision to move Jerry into this role made a lot of sense," said Jim Moreo, Principal, Cornerstone.IT. "Jerry's professional experience embodies all aspects of Legal IT, handling technology in-house for AmLaw 200 firms and for Cornerstone as Senior Systems Engineer. His technical experience coupled with his business background make him a perfect fit to deliver the quality-of-service Cornerstone's clients demand."
"My familiarity with Cornerstone and in-house law firm technology makes this an easy transition," said Jerry Cheung. "I have an intimate understanding of what our clients need and expect from us. This makes optimizing our existing offerings and implementing new services efficient and thoughtful."
About Cornerstone.IT
Cornerstone Information Technologies, LLC (Cornerstone.IT) is an award-winning, full-service IT Business Solutions and Managed Services Provider. A national leader in legal technology founded in 2003, Cornerstone.IT helps firms modernize and maintain their IT with an emphasis on security. Cornerstone.IT is compliant and maintains strict adherence to the NIST 800 171 standards. To learn more visit https://www.Cornerstone.IT.
Cornerstone cares for your technology so you can care for your business.
