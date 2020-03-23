BOSTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eaton Vance Corp. ("Eaton Vance") (NYSE: EV), announced today that Jessica Kung has joined the firm as Chief Human Resources Officer. Based in Boston, Ms. Kung will lead Eaton Vance's global human resources (HR) efforts, reporting to Daniel C. Cataldo, Chief Administrative Officer. Ms. Kung replaces Mark D. Burkhard, who will retire in April 2020 after 23 years as Eaton Vance's Chief Human Resources Officer.
"Jessica brings to us a wealth of experience across a range of HR functions, including talent acquisition, succession planning, diversity and inclusion, compensation, learning and development, and employee relations," said Mr. Cataldo. "We are confident that Jessica's experience and deep understanding of the industry will enable her to manage our global HR strategy in a way that supports Eaton Vance's strategic objectives and aligns with our core values and mission. I also want to thank Mark for over two decades of dedicated service to the Company."
Ms. Kung joins Eaton Vance after a 15-year career with Goldman Sachs. Most recently, she was Senior HR Talent Advisor for Goldman Sachs' 10,000-person Consumer & Investment Management Division. She previously served as Global Head of Recruiting and HR Business Partner for the Investment Management Division. Ms. Kung began her career as a financial analyst in the Investment Banking Division of Goldman Sachs. Ms. Kung earned a B.A. with Honors in Economics at Harvard University.
About Eaton Vance
Eaton Vance provides advanced investment strategies and wealth management solutions to forward-thinking investors around the world. Through principal investment affiliates Eaton Vance Management, Parametric, Atlanta Capital, Calvert and Hexavest, the Company offers a diversity of investment approaches, encompassing bottom-up and top-down fundamental active management, responsible investing, systematic investing and customized implementation of client-specified portfolio exposures. As of January 31, 2020, Eaton Vance had consolidated assets under management of $518.2 billion. Exemplary service, timely innovation and attractive returns across market cycles have been hallmarks of Eaton Vance since 1924. For more information visit eatonvance.com.