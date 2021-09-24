ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Core Clinical Partners today announced that Jessica Long, formerly Sr. Vice President of Strategy, has been named the company's Chief Operating Officer.
Effective August 31st, Long has assumed responsibility for further developing Core's operations and group infrastructure amid a time of fast-paced change in healthcare and rapid growth for Core Clinical Partners.
"I can't think of a more exciting time to step into the role. With tremendous opportunity and growth, it is critical that we are thoughtfully building out our team and creating the structure and internal processes necessary to support that growth." said Long. "But it's a balance. We have a very fun, tight-knit team at Core where everyone has a voice. It's not only special, it's also high-functioning and incredibly effective. I want to ensure we preserve that spirit and develop a culture that maintains these qualities even as we continue to get larger."
With the recent expansion of Core's hospitalist services program to Hillcrest HealthCare System in addition to the partnership with Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, Core Clinical Partners is now serving 25 emergency medicine, hospitalist, and acute care programs across five states and seeing more than 500,000 patients per year.
Core's flexible staffing models and no one-size-fits-all approach to partnership have resulted in a 25x increase in contracts, patients served, and total revenue in the four-year life of the company.
"From the beginning when I founded Core, I knew I wanted to bring in Jessica as a strategic and operational leader," said Core CEO Dr. Boykin Robinson. "She has been in leadership roles both on the physician services side and the hospital side. We worked together for four years when she was Sr. Vice President of Operations at ApolloMD and she is the perfect person to help us grow in a continually challenging environment for clinicians and hospitals alike."
Long had served as Core's Sr. Vice President of Strategy since February 15, 2021. She brings a diverse background, having held leadership roles that span the healthcare industry and include SVP of Operations at the physician services company ApolloMD, President of CHI Memorial Hospital – Georgia, and most recently, Vice President of Home Care at Well Care Health.
About Core Clinical Partners
Core Clinical Partners is a hospital-based physician services company founded on the principles of partnership, transparency, and clinical alignment, overseeing 25 emergency medicine and hospital medicine programs in five states and serving more than 500,000 patients annually. In a market where outsourced groups have become vendors to their hospitals and staffing agencies to their physicians and advanced practice providers, Core does things differently by providing unique partnership models for both health systems and physicians that align their own compensation to quality metrics. By combining the capabilities of a national group with the kind of individualized, on-the-ground service usually only found in smaller groups, Core is able to guide hospitals and health systems on their journey toward top-tier metrics and outstanding patient experience.
