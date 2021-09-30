NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetty, the financial services company on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible, today announced the appointment of Larry Goodman as Chief Revenue Officer. Goodman joins Jetty from his role as Chief Operating Officer at Cushman & Wakefield, Multifamily, a position he also held at Pinnacle prior to the company being acquired by Cushman & Wakefield in 2020. Goodman was at Pinnacle for more than 10 years and helped to build one of the country's largest real estate management companies.
"Larry is one of the most high profile and respected executives in the industry, making this appointment an important and exciting milestone for Jetty," said Mike Rudoy, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Jetty. "To have someone of Larry's caliber joining our executive team is a major vote of confidence in our vision and also speaks volumes about the growing impact that PropTech is having within the broader industry."
In his new role, Goodman will lead Jetty's go-to-market organization, including the company's new accounts, partner success, training, integration and marketing teams.
"As a Jetty customer for many years I have seen firsthand the positive impact the company's products have on both resident experience and property-level NOI," said Goodman. "The company has always been one step ahead. They were the first to meaningfully disrupt the security deposit model, and they're now laser focused on building a platform of solutions that solve challenges throughout the renter lifecycle."
Goodman's appointment follows Jetty's announcement earlier in September of a $23M financing round and the launch of a flexible rent payment program, Jetty Rent. The new product sits alongside the company's existing deposit replacement and renters insurance solutions.
Jetty is hosting a live Q&A and fireside chat on October 27 with Larry Goodman on how PropTech is rising to meet challenges facing both renters and properties. Register to join the event.
About Jetty
Jetty is the financial services platform on a mission to make renting a home more affordable and flexible. Jetty's integrated suite of products helps property managers increase lease conversions, improve resident retention, reduce bad debt, and boost NOI. For renters, Jetty decreases the financial burden of moving into a new home and offers greater flexibility with how and when to pay rent. To learn more about Jetty, visit jetty.com.
Contact
Jetty
Alex Vlasto
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jetty-appoints-larry-goodman-as-chief-revenue-officer-301389013.html
SOURCE Jetty