NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended November 30, 2020.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $10.3 million compared to sales of $7.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Net income for the current quarter was $488,527, or $0.14 per share, compared to a net loss of ($6,621), or ($0.00) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"We continue to see strong demand from the DIY and pet product sectors which is elevating our brand and market presence. We feel the pandemic has bolstered our market penetration and accelerated our strategic campaign to rebrand our products to connect directly with consumers and expand our presence in more sales channels" said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "Even though the economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are uncertain, we remain committed to this strategy in fiscal 2021."

As of November 30, 2020, the Company's cash position was approximately $5.8 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and LIFETIME POST™ systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



November 30,
2020


August 31,
2020







ASSETS












Current assets






  Cash and cash equivalents

$

5,839,952


$

3,801,037

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)


4,246,957



6,274,426

  Inventory, net of allowance of $65,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)


9,421,159



9,198,146

  Prepaid expenses


839,873



1,036,128







  Total current assets


20,347,941



20,309,737







Property, plant and equipment, net


3,101,343



2,967,565







Intangible assets, net


599



659







Total assets

$

23,449,883


$

23,277,961







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Current liabilities












  Accounts payable

$

974,176


$

1,095,061

  Current portion of notes payable


415,988



342,326

  Income taxes payable


219,636



40,596

  Accrued liabilities


1,682,324



2,016,300







  Total current liabilities


3,292,124



3,494,283







Long-term liabilities






Notes payable (note 8)


264,719



338,381







Deferred tax liability


56,168



96,952







Total liabilities


3,613,011



3,929,616







Stockholders' equity






  Capital stock






    Authorized






      21,567,564 common shares, without par value






      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value






    Issued






      3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)


821,284



821,284

  Additional paid-in capital


618,707



618,707

  Retained earnings


18,396,881



17,908,354







  Total stockholders' equity


19,836,872



19,348,345







  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,449,883


$

23,277,961

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2020


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2019







SALES

$

10,316,284


$

7,055,178







COST OF SALES


7,353,385



5,006,835







GROSS PROFIT


2,962,899



2,048,343







OPERATING EXPENSES






  Selling, general and administrative expenses


694,628



649,010

  Depreciation and amortization


50,529



48,148

  Wages and employee benefits


1,593,959



1,362,059









2,339,116



2,059,217







Income from operations


623,783



(10,874)







OTHER ITEMS






Interest and other income


3,000



11,615







Income before income taxes


626,783



741







Income tax expense


(138,256)



(7,362)







Net income (loss)

$

488,527


$

(6,621)







Basic earnings per common share

$

0.14


$

(0.00)







Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.14


$

(0.00)







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






  Basic


3,481,162



3,971,282

  Diluted


3,481,162



3,971,282

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2020


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2019







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income (loss)

$

488,527


$

(6,621)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






    Depreciation and amortization


50,529



48,148

    Deferred income taxes


(40,784)



(14,101)







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






    Decrease in accounts receivable


2,027,469



671,926

    (Increase) in inventory


(223,013)



(902,321)

    Decrease in note receivable


-



200

    Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses


196,255



(175,276)

    Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities


(454,861)



(297,730)

    Decrease in prepaid income taxes


-



21,464

    Increase in income taxes payable


179,040



-







Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities


2,223,162



(654,311)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






    Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(184,247)



(28,750)







Net cash used in investing activities


(184,247)



(28,750)







Net increase (decrease) in cash


2,038,915



(683,061)







Cash, beginning of period


3,801,037



9,652,310







Cash, end of period

$

5,839,952


$

8,969,249

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.