NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2021 ended February 28, 2021.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled $10.46 million compared to sales of $7.62 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Loss from operations was ($63,162) compared to a loss of ($163,020) for the quarter ended February 29, 2020. Net loss was ($53,164), or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of ($174,262), or ($0.05) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 28, 2021, sales totaled $20.8 million compared to sales of $14.7 million for the six months ended February 29, 2020. Income from operations was $560,621 compared to income of $536,634 for the six months ending in February 29, 2020. Net income was $435,363, or $0.12 per share, compared to net loss of ($180,884), or ($0.05) per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2020.

"Our increased sales in the current six months reflect the success of our ongoing corporate strategy to expand our sales channels and introduce new products," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We remain committed to this strategy. However, COVID-19 issues continue to cause uncertainly for the remainder of fiscal 2021. The pandemic has also caused a shortage of shipping containers and seaborne shipping space. This is now causing some delivery delays of our China manufactured products and is increasing our shipping costs, which may continue through the remainder of fiscal 2021".

As of February 28, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.89 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, seed processing and sales, and sales of industrial tools and clamps. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardener, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)





February 28,

2021



August 31,

2020













ASSETS























Current assets











  Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,891,734



$

3,801,037

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)



5,089,561





6,274,426

  Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)



10,035,546





9,198,146

  Prepaid expenses



1,498,213





1,036,128

  Prepaid income taxes



307,433





-













  Total current assets



19,822,487





20,309,737













Property, plant and equipment, net



3,411,132





2,967,565













Intangible assets, net



539





659













Total assets

$

23,234,158



$

23,277,961













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities























  Accounts payable

$

756,881



$

1,095,061

  Current portion of notes payable



529,439





342,326

  Income taxes payable



-





40,596

  Accrued liabilities



1,929,599





2,016,300













  Total current liabilities



3,215,919





3,494,283













Long-term liabilities











Notes payable



151,268





338,381













Deferred tax liability



12,872





96,952













Total liabilities



3,380,059





3,929,616













Stockholders' equity











  Capital stock











    Authorized











      21,567,564 common shares, without par value











      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value











    Issued











      3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)



823,171





821,284

  Additional paid-in capital



618,707





618,707

  Retained earnings



18,412,221





17,908,354













  Total stockholders' equity



19,854,099





19,348,345













  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

23,234,158



$

23,277,961

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)





Three Month

Periods at the

end of February



Six Month

Periods at the

end of February



2021

2020



2021

2020





















SALES

$

10,460,355

$

7,621,927



$

20,776,639

$

14,677,105





















COST OF SALES



7,848,779



5,616,672





15,202,164



10,623,507





















GROSS PROFIT



2,611,576



2,005,255





5,574,475



4,053,598





















OPERATING EXPENSES



















  Selling, general and administrative expenses



895,974



763,910





1,590,603



1,412,920

  Depreciation and amortization



55,290



58,063





105,818



106,211

  Wages and employee benefits



1,723,474



1,346,302





3,317,433



2,708,361





2,674,738



2,168,275





5,013,854



4,227,492





















(Loss) income from operations



(63,162)



(163,020)





560,621



(173,894)





















OTHER ITEMS



















   Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment



-



400





-



400

   Interest and other income



3,000



6,584





6,000



18,198





3,000



6,984





6,000



18,598





















(Loss) income before income taxes



(60,162)



(156,036)





566,621



(155,296)





















Income tax recovery (expense)



6,998



(18,226)





(131,258)



(25,588)





















Net (loss) income

$

(53,164)



(174,262)



$

435,363

$

(180,884)





















Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.02)



(0.05)



$

0.12

$

(0.05)





















Diluted (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.02)



(0.05)



$

0.12

$

(0.05)





















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



















  Basic



3,486,495



3,562,630





3,483,814



3,811,956

  Diluted



3,486,495



3,562,630





3,483,814



3,811,956

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)





Six Month Period

at the end of February,



2021





2020













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income (loss)

$

435,363



$

(180,884)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:











  Depreciation and amortization



105,818





106,211

  (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment



-





(400)

  Deferred income taxes



(84,080)





24,592













Changes in non-cash working capital items:











  Decrease in accounts receivable



1,184,865





135,288

  (Increase) in inventory



(837,400)





(870,743)

  Decrease in note receivable



-





300

  (Increase) in prepaid expenses



(462,085)





(474,253)

  (Increase) in prepaid income taxes



(307,433)





(146,582)

  (Decrease) in accounts payable and

  accrued liabilities



(424,881)





(351,259)













Net cash used in operating activities



(389,833)





(1,757,730)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











  Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(519,470)





(152,403)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



-





400













Net cash used in investing activities



(519,470)





(152,003)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











  Redemption of common stock



-





(3,867,046)













Net cash used in financing activities



-





(3,867,046)













Net decrease in cash



(909,303)





(5,776,779)













Cash, beginning of period



3,801,037





9,652,310













Cash, end of period

$

2,891,734



$

3,875,531

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

