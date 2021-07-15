NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2021 ended May 31, 2021.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 totaled approximately $21.6 million compared to sales of $16.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from operations was $2,638,010 compared to $1,913,582 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2020. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $2,414,477, or $0.69 per share, compared to net income of $1,396,973, or $0.40 per share, in the same quarter of 2020.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2021, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $42.4 million compared to sales of $30.9 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2020. Net income was $2,849,839, or $0.82 per share, compared to net income of $1,216,089, or $0.33 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2020.

Net income for both the three and nine month periods ended May 31, 2021 were positively affected by a one-time gain of $687,387 related to the forgiveness of the Company's PPP loans.

"We are pleased with the higher level of sales and net income in the current periods, which continues to reflect the success of our ongoing corporate strategy," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "All of our sales channels showed sales increases, with many customers boosting both the volume of individual products and the number of different products in their orders. However, the worldwide supply chain disorder is having a negative effect on our operations and margins, which may continue for the remainder of fiscal 2021 and into fiscal 2022."

As of May 31, 2021, the Company's cash position was approximately $2.2 million. Due to higher customer demand and logistical issues, the Company tapped its line of credit in the third quarter. The borrowing totaled $996,010 as of May 31, 2021. In June 2021, the Company's line of credit was increased from $3.0 million to $5.0 million.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. Examples of the Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, Animal House® and AKC (used under license from the American Kennel Club) for pet enclosures and kennels; Adjust-A-Gate, Fit-Right™, LIFETIME POST™ and Perimeter Patrol® for gates and fencing; Early Start, Spring Gardener™, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade® for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)



(Prepared by Management)



(Unaudited)









May 31,

 2021



August 31,

 2020

















ASSETS



























Current assets













  Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,170,046



$

3,801,037



  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2020 - $Nil)



11,051,061





6,274,426



  Inventory, net of allowance of $250,000 (August 31, 2020 - $65,000)



7,767,640





9,198,146



  Prepaid expenses



2,580,856





1,036,128

















  Total current assets



23,569,603





20,309,737

















Property, plant and equipment, net



3,799,402





2,967,565

















Intangible assets, net



12,910





659

















Total assets

$

27,381,915



$

23,277,961































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Current liabilities



























  Accounts payable

$

1,557,721



$

1,095,061



  Bank indebtedness



996,010





-



  Current portion of notes payable



-





342,326



  Income taxes payable



230,190





40,596



  Accrued liabilities



2,290,235





2,016,300

















  Total current liabilities



5,074,156





3,494,283

















Long-term liabilities













Notes payable



-





338,381

















Deferred tax liability



39,184





96,952

















Total liabilities



5,113,340





3,929,616

















Stockholders' equity













  Capital stock













    Authorized













      21,567,564 common shares, without par value













      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value













    Issued













      3,489,161 common shares (August 31, 2020 – 3,481,162)



823,171





821,284



  Additional paid-in capital



687,211





618,707



  Retained earnings



20,758,193





17,908,354

















  Total stockholders' equity



22,268,575





19,348,345

















  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

27,381,915



$

23,277,961



 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)





Three Month

 Period Ended

 May 31,



Nine Month

 Period Ended

 May 31,



2021

2020



2021

2020





















SALES

$

21,619,952

$

16,241,239



$

42,396,591

$

30,918,345





















COST OF SALES



16,037,702



11,931,746





31,239,866



22,555,253





















GROSS PROFIT



5,582,250



4,309,493





11,156,725



8,363,092





















OPERATING EXPENSES



















  Selling, general and administrative expenses



966,299



706,079





2,556,902



2,118,999

  Depreciation and amortization



69,353



54,781





175,171



160,992

  Wages and employee benefits



1,908,588



1,635,051





5,226,021



4,343,412

























2,944,240



2,395,911





7,958,094



6,623,403





















Income from operations



2,638,010



1,913,582





3,198,631



1,739,689





















OTHER ITEMS



















  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment



-



2,200





-



2,600

   Gain on extinguishment of debt



687,387









687,387





   Interest and other income



(6,282)



3,217





(283)



21,414





681,105



5,417





687,104



24,014





















Income before income taxes



3,319,115



1,918,999





3,885,735



1,763,703





















Income tax expense



(904,638)



(522,026)





(1,035,896)



(547,614)





















Net income

$

2,414,477

$

1,396,973



$

2,849,839

$

1,216,089





















Basic earnings per common share

$

0.69

$

0.40



$

0.82

$

0.33





















Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.69

$

0.40



$

0.82

$

0.33





















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:



















  Basic



3,489,161



3,481,162





3,485,525



3,672,858

  Diluted



3,489,161



3,481,162





3,485,525



3,672,858

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)





Nine Month

 Period Ended

 May 31,



2021



2020













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$

2,849,839



$

1,216,089

Items not involving an outlay of cash:











  Depreciation and amortization



175,171





160,992

  Stock-based compensation expense



70,391





-

  (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment



-





(2,600)

  Gain on extinguishment of debt



(680,707)





-

  Deferred income tax expense



(57,768)





39,571













Changes in non-cash working capital items:











  (Increase) in accounts receivable



(4,776,635)





(4,044,507)

  Decrease (increase) in inventory



1,430,506





(408,282)

  (Increase) in notes receivable



-





(561,813)

  (Increase) in prepaid expenses



(1,544,728)





(942,541)

  Decrease in prepaid income taxes



-





101,686

  Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities



736,595





1,448,292

  Increase in income taxes payable



189,594





-













Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities



(1,607,742)





(2,993,113)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES











  Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(1,019,259)





(207,469)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

  equipment



 

-





 

3,900













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(1,019,259)





(203,569)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES











  Proceeds from bank indebtedness



996,010





-

  Increase in notes payable



-





680,707

  Redemption of common stock



-





(3,867,046)













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



996,010





(3,186,339)













Net (decrease) in cash



(1,630,991)





(6,383,021)













Cash, beginning of period



3,801,037





9,652,310













Cash, end of period

$

2,170,046



$

3,269,289

Contact: Charlie Hopewell, Chief Executive Officer, (503) 647-0110

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-announces-3rd-quarter-financial-results-301335195.html

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.