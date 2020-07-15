NORTH PLAINS, Ore., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine month periods of fiscal 2020 ended May 31, 2020.

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled approximately $16.2 million compared to sales of $16.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Income from operations was $1,913,582 compared to $1,506,638 for the third quarter ended May 31, 2019. Net income after other items and income taxes for the current quarter was $1,396,973, or $0.40 per share, compared to $1,098,210, or $0.27 per share, in the same quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended May 31, 2020, Jewett-Cameron reported sales of $30.9 million compared to sales of $33.6 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2019. Net income was $1,216,089, or $0.33 per share, compared to net income of $1,567,534, or $0.36 per share, in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

"The Company has been navigating the COVID-19 pandemic well to date, with our DIY and Pet Products performing solidly," said CEO Charlie Hopewell. "We are maintaining strict safety protocols across all our operations, and have no cases of COVID among any of our personnel. The pandemic has not changed our plans to introduce new products and continue our efforts to widen our offerings through both existing and new sales channels".

As of May 31, 2020, the Company's cash position was approximately $3.2 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers located primarily in the United States. Greenwood Products is a processor and distributor of industrial wood and other specialty building products principally to customers in the marine and transportation industries in the United States. MSI-PRO is an importer and distributor of pneumatic air tools, industrial clamps, and the Avenger Products line of sawblades and other products. Jewett-Cameron Seed Company is a processor and distributor of agricultural seeds. JC USA provides professional and administrative services, including accounting and credit services, to its subsidiary companies.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events. These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings. Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)




May 31,
2020



August 31,
2019







ASSETS












Current assets






  Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,269,289


$

9,652,310

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $Nil (August 31, 2019 - $Nil)


6,880,459



2,835,952

  Inventory, net of allowance of $32,538 (August 31, 2019 - $119,357)


6,786,087



6,377,805

  Notes receivable


563,010



1,197

  Prepaid expenses


1,336,080



393,539

  Prepaid income taxes


121,734



223,420







  Total current assets


18,956,659



19,484,223







Property, plant and equipment, net


2,774,912



2,727,406







Intangible assets, net


719



3,048







Total assets

$

21,732,290


$

22,214,677







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












Current liabilities












  Accounts payable

$

1,520,610


$

410,027

  Current portion of notes payable


302,536



-

  Accrued liabilities


1,650,289



1,312,580







  Total current liabilities


3,473,435



1,722,607







Long-term liabilities












  Notes payable


378,171










Deferred tax liability


100,775



61,204







Total liabilities


3,952,381



1,783,811







Stockholders' equity






  Capital stock






    Authorized






      21,567,564 common shares, without par value






      10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value






    Issued






3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2019 – 3,971,282)


821,284



936,903

  Additional paid-in capital


618,707



618,707

  Retained earnings


16,339,918



18,875,256







  Total stockholders' equity


17,779,909



20,430,866







  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

21,732,290


$

22,214,677

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Month
Period Ended
May 31,


Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,


2020

2019


2020

2019











SALES

$

16,241,239

$

16,692,241


$

30,918,345

$

33,615,516











COST OF SALES


11,931,746


13,054,487



22,555,253


25,907,388











GROSS PROFIT


4,309,493


3,637,754



8,363,092


7,708,128











OPERATING EXPENSES










  Selling, general and administrative expenses


706,079


759,708



2,118,999


1,721,743

  Depreciation and amortization


54,781


47,141



160,992


143,413

  Wages and employee benefits


1,635,051


1,324,267



4,343,412


3,799,700













(2,395,911)


(2,131,116)



(6,623,403)


(5,664,856)











Income from operations


1,913,582


1,506,638



1,739,689


2,043,272











OTHER ITEMS










  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment


2,200


-



2,600


105,366

   Interest and other income


3,217


7,033



21,414


33,368



5,417


7,033



24,014


138,734











Income before income taxes


1,918,999


1,513,671



1,763,703


2,182,006











Income tax expense


(522,026)


(415,461)



(547,614)


(614,472)











Net income

$

1,396,973

$

1,098,210


$

1,216,089

$

1,567,534











Basic earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.27


$

0.33

$

0.36











Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.40

$

0.27


$

0.33

$

0.36











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:










  Basic


3,481,162


4,022,587



3,672,858


4,318,128

  Diluted


3,481,162


4,022,587



3,672,858


4,318,128

 

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Nine Month
Period Ended
May 31,


2020


2019







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net income

$

1,216,089


$

1,567,534

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






  Depreciation and amortization


160,992



143,413

  (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment


(2,600)



(105,366)

  Deferred income tax expense


39,571



3,997







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






  (Increase) in accounts receivable


(4,044,507)



(2,972,532)

  (Increase) decrease in inventory


(408,282)



1,173,224

  (Increase) in notes receivable


(561,813)



-

  (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses


(942,541)



21,268

  Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes


101,686



(65,975)

  Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities


1,448,292



(82,148)







Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities


(2,993,113)



(316,585)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






  Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(207,469)



(8,112)

  Proceeds from sale of property, plant and

  equipment


3,900



327,077







Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities


(203,569)



318,965







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






  Increase in notes payable


680,707



-

  Redemption of common stock


(3,867,046)



(2,661,848)







Net cash (used in) financing activities


(3,186,339)



(2,661,848)







Net (decrease) increase in cash


(6,383,021)



(2,659,468)







Cash, beginning of period


9,652,310



6,097,463







Cash, end of period

$

3,269,289


$

3,437,995








Contact: Charlie Hopewell, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.