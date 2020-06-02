AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies (OTCQB: FGCO) announced that Jill Jaglowski has taken the position of Executive Vice President – Advisor Experience of subsidiary Forta Financial Group.
Jennifer Winters, Chief Operating Officer of Financial Gravity said, "Jill is ideal for this position with her extensive experience in both sales and marketing as well as management. She has a special talent for interacting with advisors and being a true partner and mentor for them. In addition, she has her Series 6, 7, 24, 63 and 66 licenses. We couldn't be more excited to have her join our team."
Jill Jaglowski responded, "The breadth and depth of the experience and knowledge of this incredible team is unsurpassed, and I am proud to have been invited to join."
Jaglowski started her career with Securities America as a Sales Assistant. In 1997, she moved over to Financial West Group where she grew her career from Sales Assistant to Supervisor to Director. In addition, she also served on the Advisory Board for EQIS Capital Management in 2016. In 2019, she joined Western International Securities (WIS) as Vice President of Advisory Services.
She is a graduate of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, CA, where she was also inducted in the Hall of Fame for women's soccer.
