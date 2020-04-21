ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBB National Programs, where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and where consumers are heard, today announced that Jim Boyle has joined the organization as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. The announcement was made by Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs, to whom Boyle will report.
Joining Boyle is Abby Hills, previously of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, who will report to him as Director, Communications. Also new to BBB National Programs is Lucy Bierer, previously of Atlantic Media, reporting to Hills as Senior Manager, Communications.
Boyle will fill an enhanced role at BBB National Programs, one created in the wake of Reicin coming on board as President and CEO in November 2019. The organization hosts a portfolio of highly respected programs that have led industry best practices in self-regulation and dispute resolution for decades, and with this move Reicin continues to deepen his leadership bench.
Boyle, Hills, and Bierer will join forces with other members of the Marketing and Communications team to develop and guide the BBB National Programs mission – to encourage trust, innovation, and competition in a fair marketplace.
"I am excited to welcome Jim Boyle to BBB National Programs, as we have ambitious plans to raise awareness of our organization, grow and enhance our programs, and engage more deeply with our stakeholders," said Reicin. "I have known Jim for nearly 20 years, and he is highly respected as a marketing and communications professional, with extensive experience at the nexus between public policy and business. Not only will Jim lead our talented marketing team, he has recruited two strong communications professionals to join his group."
Since 2010, Boyle had served as partner at Boyle Public Affairs, a digital marketing and public relations agency he co-founded with his wife, Kellie Boyle, who remains at the firm as principal. Previously, Boyle served as management supervisor at LMO Advertising, where he concurrently served as president of College Parents of America, a national membership agency for current and future college parents.
In the early 2000s, Boyle was vice president of brand marketing and corporate communications at Sallie Mae. Prior to that, Boyle spent much of his career in marketing and PR roles in the media industry, including nearly a decade as senior vice president, corporate communications at Discovery Inc., parent of Discovery Channel, the world's most respected media brand. Boyle began his career as a press secretary on Capitol Hill. A native of Detroit, he is a graduate of Northwestern University, with a BS in communications.
Hills joins BBB National Programs after leading marketing and communications efforts for the Center for Education and Workforce within the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for the last three years. A native of the Washington, DC area and graduate of Lynchburg College, Hills brings with her more than a decade of agency, nonprofit, and corporate experience in strategic and digital communications as well as brand and content strategy.
Bierer joins the organization from Atlantic Media's Government Executive Media Group. Driven by an enduring interest in finding stories within numbers and translating those insights into strategies that better address people's needs, Bierer brings with her a depth of experience in research and strategic communications. Bierer is a native of Charlotte, NC and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is a non-profit that fosters trust, innovation, and competition in the marketplace through the development and delivery of cost-effective, third-party self-regulation, dispute resolution and other programs. BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumers' trust and consumers are heard. BBB National Programs is the home of leading industry self-regulatory and dispute resolution programs that include the National Advertising Division (NAD), National Advertising Review Board (NARB), BBB EU Privacy Shield, BBB AUTO LINE, Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative (CFBAI), Children's Confection Advertising Initiative (CCAI), Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC), Digital Advertising Accountability Program (Accountability Program), and the Coalition for Better Advertising Dispute Resolution Program (CBA DRM). The programs are designed to resolve business issues and advance shared objectives by responding to marketplace concerns to create a better customer experience. To learn more about industry self-regulation, please visit: BBBNP.org.