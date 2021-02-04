ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Caprara, managing director of Newport Consulting Group, is leading the Association for Talent Development's 2021 Board of Directors.
Mr. Caprara is recognized across multiple industries with more than 30 years of global achievement in C-suite and senior leadership positions as well as roles in sales management, training and education, operations, and administration.
His talent development expertise includes serving as the chief learning officer for NVR; vice president of HRD for Nextel Communications; vice president, HRD and vice president, general manager for Ciena; and vice president for McGraw-Hill. At McGraw-Hill, Mr. Caprara supported the game-changing launch of a revolutionary authoring platform, bringing the power of adaptive learning into the self-managed hands of learning organizations everywhere.
Recognized for thought leadership and innovation, both through the design and execution of successful go-to-market business strategies and as a leader in talent management and learning industry breakthroughs, Mr. Caprara currently serves as managing director for Newport Consulting Group.
He previously served as president and CEO of American Energy Services, leading the company's redesign and bringing the company to a successful sale in 2019. In a second CEO role, Mr. Caprara successfully repositioned TXO Systems to be a qualified and recognized provider of services to the US Government, making TXO the only such company in their space.
Also joining the ATD 2021 board of directors are Michael Arena, vice president of talent and development for Amazon Web Services; Cheryl Doggett, vice president, chief talent officer at Anthem; Girish Ganesan, global head of diversity and inclusion and head of US talent for TD Bank Group; and Lisa Goodpaster, associate director of project management with the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's Carle Illinois College of Medicine. They join Christi Karandikar of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Andre Martin of Google, and Scott Millward, who are continuing on the board of directors this year.
About ATD
The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).
ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led US chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners.
For more information, visit td.org.
