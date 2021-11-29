FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, named Jim Moore as business development director in its Northern Virginia market. As an accomplished entrepreneur and business manager, Moore successfully built several businesses from the ground up. In addition, Moore spent several years in the real estate management industry and brings extensive experience in business development, expansion and ownership to his new role.
"We're thrilled to welcome Jim to the FirstService Residential family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "He has a proven track record of success and brings a wealth of sales experience and a deep understanding of client relations to the table."
"I'm grateful to be a part of the FirstService Residential team," said Moore, business development director, FirstService Residential. "I look forward to providing solutions to local communities while delivering the highest level of service and support possible."
In his role, Moore will work closely with community association board members to present FirstService Residential's depth of resources, technology platforms and commitment to service excellence. Moore will report directly to David Calloway, vice president of sales.
"We are excited to have Jim on the business development team. His years of sales experience and passion for providing solutions will serve him well in his new role," said Calloway.
"Jim is a great addition to our market with a rich history of professionalism and business acumen," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential.
Moore has 12 plus years of business development experience and 30 years in client service.
