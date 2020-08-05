CHICO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Work Truck Solutions is excited to announce that Jim Press has joined the company as a Senior Advisor, effective July 1. Press has extensive auto industry experience spanning over 50 years serving in senior executive roles for several automotive manufacturers. Work Truck Solutions is an all-in-one bundle of services uniquely focused on the Commercial vehicle market. They serve dealers, upfitters, and OEM's in serving customer needs and increasing commercial vehicle sales and margins, and Press will help guide that growth.
"Jim's deep understanding of what it takes to support dealer success will help Work Truck Solutions leverage our comprehensive commercial services platform," said Kathryn Schifferle, Founder & CEO at Work Truck Solutions. "In this new environment where serving essential businesses has proven to be highly profitable, and we offer tools and reporting that successful dealers, upfitters, and OEM's demand, Jim will shepherd both our focus on customer needs and our expansion to help connect dealers with their business buyers."
Press started his career at Ford, moving to Toyota in 1970 where he worked up through the company, serving in a number of executive positions before being named COO of Toyota Motor North America. In 2007 Press was added to Toyota's board of directors, the first non-Japanese board member in Toyota's history.
In 2007, Press left Toyota to join Chrysler as Co-President and Vice Chair and was tasked to revamp Chrysler's products, perceptions, and dealer bodies when Daimler sold the company to Chrysler LLC. He served as Deputy CEO of Chrysler starting in June 2009 where he worked with Sergio Marchionne during Chrysler's transition to Fiat. Press has served as an advisor for The Renault-Nissan Alliance and currently is Senior Advisor to Hyundai Motor North America.
Press has also enjoyed a rewarding decade long retail relationship with the McLarty family, including operational responsibility for dealership groups in China, Brazil, and most recently RML Automotive with home offices in Little Rock, Arkansas and Dallas, Texas. Currently, he serves as Executive Vice President/Senior Advisor to The McLarty Companies.
"As the Auto Industry contends with disruption and transformation, Work Truck Solutions offers technology-based Commercial Vehicle services that give dealers an outstanding opportunity to retain customers profitably and lead the way into becoming a true mobility provider," said Press. "I am looking forward to working with Work Truck Solutions' team to help Dealers and learning how technology can enhance the future."
About Work Truck Solutions
Work Truck Solutions has created a smart, technology-based platform for the Commercial Truck Industry; an efficient customer-focused end-to-end experience for commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. Their innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes sales and profitability. Through the national marketplace, Comvoy.com, Work Truck Solutions keeps customers and dealers up to speed with changes being driven by the new 'digital' normal. Visit Work Truck Solutions at www.worktrucksolutions.com to learn more.
