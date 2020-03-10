ATLANTA, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proactive Talent, the recruiting and employer brand consulting firm revolutionizing the way companies attract and hire top talent through its unique and holistic approach, continues its incredible growth with the hiring of recruitment industry thought leader - Jim Stroud. As the new VP of Marketing, Stroud will help to make Proactive Talent the most recognized name in talent attraction with his unique brand of quirky and informative content and industry expertise.
"I knew from my first conversation with Proactive Talent that I would work with them in some capacity," Jim Stroud said, "The way that we geeked out over talent acquisition, from employer branding to recruitment marketing and sourcing told me that our professional passions were aligned perfectly. I especially liked their focus on the long-term success of their clients and zeal for ethical behavior within their culture and business processes."
"Jim is someone I've admired in the space for well over a decade and it's truly exciting to finally be working together at Proactive Talent. His brand of candid yet entertaining content and industry point of view is a perfect fit for our own style and brand voice," according to Will Staney, CEO and Founder of Proactive Talent. "Our unique model of support for talent teams requires a unique kind of marketing and thought leadership. We want to drive a more dynamic content-driven approach to how we build relationships in the space and educate our audience on what's going on in our industry as well as what we are building at Proactive Talent. I can't think of anyone better to help us do that than Jim."
ABOUT JIM STROUD
A proud author of multiple books, media personality and keynote speaker on global stages, Jim has been a respected leader in the recruitment-sourcing industry for over a decade. He also continues to produce the popular podcast series "The Jim Stroud Podcast," which explores the future of work and everything in between.
Prior to joining Proactive Talent, Jim was the VP, Product Evangelist for ClickIQ and Global Head of Sourcing and Recruiting Strategy for Randstad Sourceright.
ABOUT PROACTIVE TALENT
Proactive Talent is the leading power partner to your recruiting engine. We're a coalition of freelance recruiting and talent brand practitioners who provide the necessary tools to tighten your hiring gaps, bolster your retention rates and embolden your company mission, giving you the competitive edge needed in the ever-changing recruiting industry.
We specialize in adding power to your full candidate journey from Talent Attraction to Hiring. Our clients include enterprise companies like GE Digital, Motel6, and GoDaddy, as well as fast-growing startups like Anaplan, Calendly, and Postmates.
Media Contact:
Vanessa Martin
855.706.8568
vanessa@proactivetalent.com
Related Images
jim-stroud.png
Jim Stroud
Related Links
Videos about Proactive Talent and our services: