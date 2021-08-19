NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mumbai-based social entrepreneur Jimmy Mistry's Della Leaders Club (DLC), the world's first technology-enabled global platform for CEOs and entrepreneurs with nearly 2,100 members, announced today that it is set to raise $7 million in its first funding round, on the way toward fulfilling its $70 million valuation.
Designer and hotelier Mistry is in talks with several investors to raise funds for the venture at an enterprise value of $70 million. Mistry's firm has hired a hundred plus and another 65 are being interviewed to be onboarded to facilitate the launch and growth of the DLC.
Potential investors include Suketu Shah of Novotech-Singapore, Sanjay Arora of D'décor-Mumbai, Steve Rodgers – Ex CEO, A Warren Buffet Company, California, Vinay Thadani of ABC Chemical Exports-Dubai, Kevin Shah of Kevin Enterprises-Mumbai, B.K.Soni of Ecoreco-Mumbai, Percy Chowdhry from Rustomjee Realters Pvt. Ltd-Mumbai and Dr Kshama Bhatia from EdSanta Education.
Comprised of international chapters and members from 26 diverse industries, Della Leaders Club is a Global Community of entrepreneurs, professionals and young leaders who are eager to contribute and give back to society.
"After designing for some of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, celebrities and socialites over the last 25 years, I observed that they were hungry to learn and stay ahead of the curve," said Mistry, Founder and Chairman of Della Leaders Club. "The DLC is the perfect vehicle for executives to collaborate and share and develop ideas."
The need of these individuals to be socially responsible resonated with Mistry's own record of social entrepreneurship. This Global Community is made up of members who are all keen to share their experiences, knowledge, and domain expertise to enrich the lives of members and create transformative leaders. Della Leaders Club defines a transformative leader as someone who will Re-invigorate a company, Re-invent an industry and Re-boot society.
To learn more about Della Leaders Club, visit http://www.dellaleaders.com
About Della Leaders Club
Della Leaders Club has over 2,100 Global Honorary Committee Members across 15 cities globally in phase 1. Cities include New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore.
With a registered company in Delaware and being headquartered in New York, DLC aims to expand to 7-chapter cities in USA within this year with registered offices, 120 Hon. Committee Members, 7-8 full time staff and a small studio in each chapter city. Our expansion plan includes expanding to 10 additional chapter cities each in 2022 & 2023 summing up to a total of 30 planned chapter cities in USA withing the next 3 years.
The purpose of the technology platform is to give ready-to-apply business knowledge across 26 management and lifestyle disciplines covering the latest trends to keep business leaders ahead of the curve. DLC concept has already gone viral, hence we have successfully been able to onboard men and women of eminence coming from IVY leagues and their alumni associations to 9 unicorn start up founders, EO, YPO members, Forbes listers, NYC Best Sellers, Grammy Award Winners, Top Government Attorneys and UN affiliates. The organization lives by an ethos of diversity and equality that encompasses all nationalities, faiths, genders and ages and area tied together by the spirit of entrepreneurship.
