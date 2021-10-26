PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club will feature 3x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer NATE SMITH + Kinfolk on Friday, November 25 at 7:30 & 10 P.M. For nearly two decades, Nate Smith has been a key piece in reinvigorating the international music scene with his visceral, instinctive, and deep-rooted style of drumming. Smith holds a diverse and ample résumé — which includes work with esteemed jazz leading lights such as Pat Metheny, Dave Holland, Chris Potter, José James, John Patitucci, Ravi Coltrane, and Somi, among many others. His 2x GRAMMY-nominated debut album, 'KINFOLK: Postcards from Everywhere', sees Smith fusing his original modern jazz compositions with R&B, pop, and hip-hop.
- ALL ABOUT JAZZ called Smith, "A many-faceted jewel whose luster only grows with re-examination."
- THE NEW YORK TIMES hailed Smith declaring, "...his drumming is a marvel unto itself."
- DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE had this to say of Smith, "If you are looking to satisfy your groove craving, look no further."
"We are very excited to have Nate Smith perform at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. The enthusiasm around Nate's performances only continues to grow as his first show has been sold out for some time now, " said Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director, Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club. "Nate is one of the best drummers in jazz - and probably many other genre's - and we expect audiences to have a peak musical experience when he and his band take the stage on November 5 at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club."
Tickets for Nate Smith + Kinfolk at Jimmy's Jazz and Blues Club can be found on Ticketmaster.
Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2021 Schedule includes 17 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists and a complete list of Jazz and Blues musicians with 200+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Visit Jimmy's Online Event Calendar for Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's complete 2021 Schedule. Subscribe to Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on new jazz and blues artist announcements, tickets, special offers, Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch, and much more.
ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB
The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional southern-inspired cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit http://www.jimmysoncongress.com.
Media Contact
Suzanne Bresette, Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club, 888-603-5299, info@jimmysoncongress.com
SOURCE Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club