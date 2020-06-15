SHANGHAI, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
Strategic Business Updates
- Technological transformation towards high-efficiency portfolio of products now complete - mono wafer production capacity has been fully ramped up to 18GW in April 2020.
- Sale of two solar power plants with a combined capacity of 155MW in Mexico was closed in March 2020, allowing for the deleveraging of the Company's balance sheet by US$121.3 million.
- Leading the industry towards grid parity with the launch of 2020 flagship Tiger Pro module series.
- Reaffirm 2020 full-year shipment guidance and capacity expansion plan despite a decrease in global demand.
- Pandemic accelerating removal of outdated capacity in the market providing an opportunity for leading industry players to expand market share.
First Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Highlights
- Total solar module shipments were 3,411 megawatts ("MW"), within JinkoSolar's guidance range of 3.4 GW to 3.7 GW, a decrease of 24.8% from 4,538 MW in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 12.3% from 3,037 MW in the first quarter of 2019.
- Total revenues were RMB8.48 billion (US$1.20 billion). Excluding the impact from the disposal of the two solar power plants in Mexico, revenues were RMB7.29 billion (US$1.03 billion) and within JinkoSolar's guidance range of US$1.00 billion to US$1.08 billion; a decrease of 23.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 25.1% from the first quarter of 2019.
- Gross margin was 19.5%. Excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, gross margin was 19.7%, within JinkoSolar's guidance range of 19.0% to 21.0%, compared with 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 16.6% in the first quarter of 2019.
- Income from operations was RMB732.7 million (US$103.5 million). Excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, income from operations was RMB519.5 million (US$73.4 million), compared with RMB594.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and RMB235.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB282.4 million (US$39.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB369.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and RMB40.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Diluted earnings per American depositary share ("ADS") were RMB2.67 (US$0.38) in the first quarter of 2020.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB227.5 million (US$32.1million), compared with RMB432.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and RMB33.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB5.09 (US$0.72) and RMB4.59 (US$0.65), respectively, in the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB9.74 for both in the fourth quarter of 2019 and RMB0.85 and RMB0.84, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.
Mr. Kangping Chen, JinkoSolar's Chief Executive Officer commented, "JinkoSolar continued to outperform during the quarter despite a very challenging global operating environment. Total solar module shipments, total revenue and gross margin were all within our guidance range for the quarter. Module shipments hit a record high 3,411MW during the quarter while total revenues were US$1.03 billion and gross margin was 19.7% if you exclude the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico. As one of the world's leading solar module manufacturers, we have leveraged our deep experience to lead the industry through the pandemic which has allowed us to not only further expand our market share but also create technical standards and develop technological breakthroughs for a variety of products. Our order book for the second quarter and the rest of the year remains strong, and our guidance for total shipments for the full year 2020 remains unchanged at 18 to 20 GW."
"While we expect global installations to fall by around 25% from last year due to the pandemic, we see a number of growth opportunities in the near-term as the market consolidates. Governments around the world have refocused their attention on energy security and localization, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak. As solar energy continues to race towards grid parity, we expect more countries to implement policies that support solar energy in the post-pandemic era, and at the same time, remove outdated energy capacity, reduce the levelized cost of energy for solar, and accelerate the application of new technologies to drive the deeper penetration of solar energy globally. Smaller, less-competitive manufacturers will gradually exit the market, leaving more opportunities for a few key players to expand their market share worldwide."
"Technology remains central to strengthening our competitive edge in the market. We recently launched a new Tiger Pro series module with a maximum power output of 580W. The pandemic has actually accelerated the adoption of high-efficiency premium products by downstream partners which is allowing the industry to transition into the 500W ultra-high efficiency era earlier than expected. We continue to lead the industry by developing and launching innovative premium products, leveraging our highly-skilled R&D team, industry-leading research platform and expanding capacity to bring mass-produced cutting-edge products to market."
"We continue to face a variety of challenges so far during the second quarter of 2020. Despite falling raw material prices, there has been a significant decline in overall global demand, and varying degrees of logistics and project delays in overseas markets. Our teams have been working hard to coordinate production, logistics and sales, while optimizing inventory levels. We continue to arrange shipments of personal protective equipment to our Malaysian and U.S. production facilities and ensure we are doing all we can to care for our employees, clients, suppliers and other business partners during this challenging time."
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total Revenues
Total revenues in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB8.48 billion (US$1.20 billion). In March 2020, the Company disposed of two solar power plants in Mexico with a combined capacity of 155 MW to an independent third party, and recognized revenue and cost of sales in the amount of RMB1.20 billion (US$169.1 million) and RMB979.7 million (US$138.4 million), respectively. Revenue from the disposal is composed of RMB284.4 million (US$ 40.1 million) in cash consideration and RMB1.29 billion (US$ 182.2 million) in non-cash consideration related to the buyer assuming project debt which was offset by settlement of loan receivables due from the solar power plants in the amount of RMB 376.9 million (US$ 53.2 million). Excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, revenue was RMB7.29 billion (US$1.03 billion), a decrease of 23.5% from RMB9.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 25.1% from RMB5.82 billion in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules partially due to the delay of module shipments caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increase in shipment of solar modules.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB1.66 billion (US$234.0 million). Excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, gross profit was RMB1.44 billion (US$203.2 million), compared with RMB1.73 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and RMB964.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to (i) an increase in the shipment of solar modules, (ii) an increase in self-produced production volume that is increasingly shifting toward integrated mono-based high-efficiency products capacity, and (iii) the continued reduction of integrated production costs resulting from the Company's industry-leading integrated cost structure.
Gross margin was 19.5% in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, gross margin was 19.7%, compared with 18.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 16.6% in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to (i) an increase in self-produced production volume by increasing shift toward integrated mono-based high-efficiency products capacity, and (ii) the continued reduction of integrated production costs resulting from the Company's industry-leading integrated cost structure.
Income from Operations and Operating Margin
Income from operations in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB732.7 million (US$103.5 million), including RMB213.2 million (US$30.1 million) from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, compared with RMB594.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and RMB235.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. Operating margin was 8.6% in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, operating margin was 7.1%, compared with 6.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 4.0% in the first quarter of 2019.
Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were RMB924.2 million (US$130.5 million) including RMB4.8 million (US$ 0.7 million) from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, a decrease of 18.6% from RMB1.13 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 26.8% from RMB728.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential decease was mainly due to (i) a decrease in shipping cost resulting from a decrease in solar module shipments, (ii) a decrease of impairment loss on property, plant and equipment, and (iii) a reversal of a previous bad debt provision upon cash receipt of RMB52.5 million (USD7.4 million) based on final judgement for the lawsuits with Wuxi Zhongcai. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in shipping costs.
Total operating expenses accounted for 10.9% of total revenues in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact from the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico, operating expense accounted for 12.6% of revenues, compared to 11.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 12.5% in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential increase was primarily due to an increase in shipping costs as a percentage of total revenue associated with a higher percentage of shipments to overseas market in the first quarter of 2020.
Interest Expense, Net
Net interest expense in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB108.6 million (US$15.3 million), an increase of 29.6% from RMB83.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an increase of 13.0% from RMB96.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential increase was mainly due to an increase in interest expense associated with discounted notes receivables in the first quarter of 2020. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to (i) an increase in borrowings, (ii) the cessation of interest capitalization on certain completed solar projects, and (iii) issuance of additional convertible senior notes in May 2019.
Exchange (Loss)/Gain and Change in Fair Value of Foreign Exchange Derivatives
The Company recorded a net exchange loss (including change in fair value of foreign exchange derivatives) of RMB106.8 million (US$15.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a net exchange gain of RMB77.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a net exchange loss of RMB62.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. With the rapid increase in overseas orders, the Company increased its foreign currency hedge ratio to hedge against anticipated cash flow denominated in U.S. dollars over the next six months. The Company recorded a loss arising from foreign exchange forward contracts associated with the appreciation of the U.S. dollars against the RMB in the first quarter of 2020.
Change in Fair Value of Interest Rate Swap
The Company entered into Interest Rate Swap agreements with several banks for the purpose of reducing interest rate risk exposure associated with the Company's overseas solar power projects. The Company recorded a loss arising from change in fair value of interest rate swap of RMB78.9 million (US$11.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a gain of RMB24.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The loss was primarily due to a decrease in long-term interest rates in the first quarter of 2020. The Company did not elect to use hedge accounting for any of its derivatives.
Change in Fair Value of Convertible Senior Notes and Call Option
The Company issued US$85.0 million of 4.5% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes") in May 2019 and has elected to measure the Notes at fair value. The Company recognized a gain from a change in fair value of the Notes of RMB166.2 million (US$23.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of RMB152.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the Company's stock price in the first quarter of 2020.
Concurrent with the issuance of the Notes in May 2019, the Company entered into a call option transaction with an affiliate of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. The Company accounted for the call option transaction as freestanding derivative assets in its consolidated balance sheets, which is marked to market during each reporting period. The Company recorded a loss from a change in fair value of the call option of RMB100.2 million (US$14.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a gain of RMB85.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to a decrease in the Company's stock price in the first quarter of 2020.
Equity in (Loss)/Gain of Affiliated Companies
The Company indirectly holds a 20% equity interest in Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C, a developer and operator of solar power projects in Dubai, and accounts for its investment using the equity method. The Company also holds a 30% equity interest in Jiangsu Jinko-Tiansheng Co., Ltd, which processes and assembles PV modules as an OEM manufacturer, and accounts for its investments using the equity method. The Company recorded equity in loss of affiliated companies of RMB101.5 million (US$14.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with a gain of RMB31.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a loss of RMB23.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The loss primarily arose from change in fair value of interest rate swap agreements purchased by Sweihan PV Power Company P.J.S.C. due to a decrease in long-term interest rates in the first quarter of 2020. Hedge accounting was not applied for the derivative.
Income Tax (Expenses)/Benefit
The Company recorded an income tax expense of RMB109.5 million (US$15.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with an income tax expense of RMB221.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and an income tax benefit of RMB4.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The sequential decrease was mainly because (i) a JinkoSolar's subsidiary turned a profit in 2019 and utilized corresponding deferred tax assets recognized for tax loss carryforward, and (ii) JinkoSolar's subsidiaries in U.S. with higher income tax rate generated higher profits in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2020.
Net Income and Earnings per Share
Net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders was RMB282.4 million (US$39.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared with RMB369.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and RMB40.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB1.58 (US$0.22) and RMB0.67 (US$0.09), respectively, during the first quarter of 2020. This translates into basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB6.32 (US$0.89) and RMB2.67 (US$0.38), respectively.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB227.5 million (US$32.1 million), compared with RMB432.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and RMB33.3 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share were RMB1.27 (US$0.18) and RMB1.15 (US$0.16), respectively, during the first quarter of 2020. This translates into non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB5.09 (US$0.72) and RMB4.59 (US$0.65), respectively.
Financial Position
As of March 31, 2020, the Company had RMB4.74 billion (US$669.5 million) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared with RMB6.23 billion as of December 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's accounts receivables due from third parties were RMB5.31 billion (US$750.3 million), compared with RMB5.27 billion as of December 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's inventories were RMB7.15 billion (US$1.01 billion), compared with RMB5.82 billion as of December 31, 2019.
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's total interest-bearing debts were RMB12.79 billion (US$1.81 billion), of which RMB1.15 billion (US$162.3 million) was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects, compared with RMB13.41 billion, of which RMB2.05 billion was related to the Company's overseas downstream solar projects as of December 31, 2019. The decrease of interest-bearing debts was mainly due to the disposal of two solar power plants in Mexico.
First Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights
Solar Module Shipments
Total solar module shipments in the first quarter of 2020 were 3,411 MW.
Solar Products Production Capacity
As of March 31, 2020, the Company's in-house annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity was 17.5 GW, [1]10.6 GW (9.8 GW for PERC cells and 800 MW for N type cells) and 16 GW, respectively.
Note 1:
In addition to the mono wafer, our multi wafer production capacity was 3.5 GW as of March 31, 2020.
Operations and Business Outlook
The guidance for total module shipment and capacity expansion of the Company remain unchanged. The Company expects that the COVID-19 outbreak will lead to a significant decrease in global demand, causing the decrease in the market price of solar modules.
Second Quarter and Full Year 2020 Guidance
The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates with respect to market conditions, production capacity, the Company's order book and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty on final customer demand and sale schedules. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.2 GW to 4.5 GW. Total revenue for the second quarter is expected to be in the range of US$1.10 billion to US$1.18 billion. Gross margin for the first quarter is expected to be between 16% and 18%.
For full year 2020, the Company estimates total solar module shipments to be in the range of 18 GW to 20 GW.
Solar Products Production Capacity
JinkoSolar expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 20.0 GW, 11.0 GW (including 900 MW N-type cells) and 25.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2020.
Recent Business Developments
- In February 2020, JinkoSolar was awarded the "Top Brand PV Europe Seal 2020" by EuPD Research, an internationally recognized research institute, for the second consecutive year.
- In March 2020, JinkoSolar's Tiger module hit 1GW in orders during the first three months after its launch.
- In March 2020, JinkoSolar's new N-type all black solar panel specifically developed for home installation generate a maximum output of 405 Wp and hit a 21.22% efficiency, enabling homeowners to fit more power capacity on rooftops than ever before.
- In March 2020, JinkoSolar's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase program which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to US$100 million of its ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares within twelve months.
- In March 2020, Mr. Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoSolar's Board of Directors, completed purchase of 200,000 JinkoSolar's American depositary shares.
- In March 2020, JinkoSolar donated one million face masks and other protective equipment items to several countries severely affected by COVID-19 including Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Britain, Switzerland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Turkey, Portugal and Norway.
- In April 2020, Jinko Solar Australia Holdings Co. Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of JinkoSolar, signed a one-year AUD37 million credit line agreement with the National Australia Bank.
- In April 2020, JinkoSolar announced favorable developments in patent litigation brought by Hanwha Q CELLS.
- In May 2020, JinkoSolar officially launched the 2020 flagship Tiger Pro module series.
- In May 2020, JinkoSolar was ranked as a Top Performer for the sixth consecutive year in the 2020 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by PV Evolution Labs in partnership with DNV GL.
About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 17.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2020.
JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.
To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), JinkoSolar uses certain non-GAAP financial measures including, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per Share, and non-GAAP earnings per ADS, which are adjusted from the comparable GAAP results to exclude certain expenses or incremental ordinary shares relating to share-based compensation and, convertible senior notes:
- Non-GAAP net income is adjusted to exclude, change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option, exchange (gain)/loss on the convertible senior notes and call option, and stock-based compensation (benefit)/expense; given these Non-GAAP net income adjustments above are either related to the Company or its subsidiaries incorporated in Cayman Islands, which are not subject to tax exposures, or related to those subsidiaries with tax loss positions which result in no tax impacts, therefore no tax adjustment is needed in conjunction with these Non-GAAP net income adjustments; and
- Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS are adjusted to exclude the expenses relating to issuance cost of convertible senior notes, change in fair value of convertible senior notes and call option, interest expenses of convertible senior notes and call option, exchange gain on the convertible senior notes and call option, and stock-based compensation. As the Non-GAAP net income is adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of call option, the dilutive impact of call option, if any, is also excluded from the denominator for the calculation of Non-GAAP earnings per share and non-GAAP earnings per ADS.
The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP information is useful for analysts and investors to evaluate JinkoSolar's current and future performances based on a more meaningful comparison of net income and diluted net income per ADS when compared with its peers and historical results from prior periods. These measures are not intended to represent or substitute numbers as measured under GAAP. The submission of non-GAAP numbers is voluntary and should be reviewed together with GAAP results.
Impact of the Recently Adopted Major Accounting Pronouncement
The Company adopted the update of ASU No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): "Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments" on January 1, 2020.
Upon adoption of ASC 326 on January 1, 2020, the Company used the modified retrospective transition method through a RMB6.6 million cumulative-effect increase to retained earnings, among which RMB30.9 million was related to the decrease of allowance for accounts receivables-third parties, RMB15.0 million was related to the increase of allowance for accounts receivables- related parties and RMB9.3 million was related to the increase of allowance for other receivables and other current/non-current assets. The adoption of the new guidance did not have a material impact to the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Currency Convenience Translation
The conversion of Renminbi into U.S. dollars in this release, made solely for the convenience of the readers, is based on the noon buying rate in the city of New York for cable transfers of Renminbi as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of March 31, 2020, which was RMB7.0808 to US$1.00. No representation is intended to imply that the Renminbi amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized, or settled into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on Renminbi.
Safe-Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except ADS and Share data)
For the quarter ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues from third parties
5,677,227
9,528,920
8,431,213
1,190,715
Revenues from related parties
144,821
538
52,710
7,444
Total revenues
5,822,048
9,529,458
8,483,923
1,198,159
Cost of revenues
(4,857,711)
(7,799,733)
(6,827,045)
(964,163)
Gross profit
964,337
1,729,725
1,656,878
233,996
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
(459,314)
(632,871)
(613,821)
(86,688)
General and administrative
(191,902)
(342,048)
(238,594)
(33,696)
Research and development
(77,378)
(91,740)
(71,784)
(10,138)
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
(68,262)
-
-
Total operating expenses
(728,594)
(1,134,921)
(924,199)
(130,522)
Income from operations
235,743
594,804
732,679
103,474
Interest expenses, net
(96,110)
(83,826)
(108,613)
(15,339)
Subsidy income
4,741
14,366
5,061
716
Exchange (loss)/gain
(80,980)
(14,003)
10,951
1,547
Change in fair value of interest rate swap
(30,199)
24,466
(78,878)
(11,140)
Change in fair value of foreign exchange
18,114
91,889
(117,787)
(16,635)
Change in fair value of convertible senior
-
(67,119)
65,990
9,320
Other income/(expense), net
7,398
1,432
(2,187)
(309)
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
-
19,935
-
-
Income before income taxes
58,707
581,944
507,216
71,634
Income tax benefit/(expense)
4,250
(220,993)
(109,520)
(15,467)
Equity in (loss)/gain of affiliated companies
(23,709)
31,780
(101,527)
(14,338)
Net income
39,248
392,731
296,169
41,829
Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to
(939)
23,225
13,728
1,939
Net income attributable to JinkoSolar
40,187
369,506
282,441
39,890
Net income attributable to JinkoSolar
Basic
0.26
2.08
1.58
0.22
Diluted
0.25
1.67
0.67
0.09
Net income attributable to JinkoSolar
Basic
1.02
8.32
6.32
0.89
Diluted
1.02
6.68
2.67
0.38
Weighted average ordinary shares
Basic
156,888,381
177,524,685
178,743,903
178,743,903
Diluted
158,017,104
171,509,296
198,081,276
198,081,276
Weighted average ADS outstanding:
Basic
39,222,095
44,381,171
44,685,976
44,685,976
Diluted
39,504,276
42,877,324
49,520,319
49,520,319
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Net income
39,248
392,731
296,169
41,829
Other comprehensive income:
-Foreign currency translation
(17,459)
(21,970)
45,040
6,361
-Change in the instrument-specific
-
(26,579)
39,202
5,536
Comprehensive income
21,789
344,182
380,411
53,726
Less: Comprehensive (loss)/income
(939)
23,225
13,728
1,939
Comprehensive income attributable to
22,728
320,957
366,683
51,787
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP
1. Non-GAAP earnings per share and
GAAP net income attributable to ordinary
40,187
369,506
282,441
39,890
Change in fair value of convertible senior
-
67,119
(65,990)
(9,320)
Net interest expenses of convertible
-
6,281
6,128
865
Exchange (gain)/loss on convertible
-
(4,112)
4,664
659
Stock-based compensation
(6,924)
(6,630)
249
35
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
33,263
432,164
227,492
32,129
Non-GAAP earnings per share
Basic
0.21
2.43
1.27
0.18
Diluted
0.21
2.43
1.15
0.16
Non-GAAP earnings per ADS attributable
Basic
0.85
9.74
5.09
0.72
Diluted
0.84
9.74
4.59
0.65
Non-GAAP weighted average ordinary
Basic
156,888,381
177,524,685
178,743,903
178,743,903
Diluted
158,017,104
177,524,685
198,081,276
198,081,276
Non-GAAP weighted average ADS
Basic
39,222,095
44,381,171
44,685,976
44,685,976
Diluted
39,504,276
44,381,171
49,520,319
49,520,319
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
5,653,854
3,947,853
557,543
Restricted cash
576,546
793,056
112,001
Restricted short-term investments
6,930,502
7,264,341
1,025,921
Accounts receivable, net - related parties
520,504
554,836
78,358
Accounts receivable, net - third parties
5,266,351
5,312,745
750,303
Notes receivable, net - related parties
18,629
18,629
2,631
Notes receivable, net - third parties
1,529,801
1,602,390
226,301
Advances to suppliers, net - third parties
2,522,373
2,280,476
322,065
Inventories, net
5,818,789
7,147,762
1,009,457
Forward contract receivables
52,281
-
-
Prepayments and other current assets, net - related parties
54,318
52,442
7,406
Prepayments and other current assets, net
1,573,482
1,816,529
256,542
Held-for-sale assets
1,170,818
-
-
Total current assets
31,688,248
30,791,059
4,348,528
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
531,158
643,549
90,886
Accounts receivable, net - third parties
-
28,848
4,074
Project Assets
798,243
818,041
115,529
Long-term investments
278,021
159,710
22,555
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,208,205
10,657,193
1,505,083
Land use rights, net
597,922
668,205
94,369
Intangible assets, net
36,395
37,167
5,249
Financing lease right-of-use assets, net
1,259,713
1,219,385
172,210
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
317,904
284,722
40,210
Deferred tax assets
271,286
271,286
38,313
Call Option-concurrent with issuance of convertible
294,178
197,276
27,861
Other assets, net - related parties
96,753
98,048
13,847
Other assets, net - third parties
1,466,692
1,359,510
192,000
Total non-current assets
16,156,470
16,442,940
2,322,186
Total assets
47,844,718
47,233,999
6,670,714
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable - related parties
36,310
-
-
Accounts payable - third parties
4,952,630
5,465,796
771,918
Notes payable - third parties
7,518,570
7,489,024
1,057,652
Accrued payroll and welfare expenses
879,465
780,786
110,268
Advances from related parties
749
752
106
Advances from third parties
4,350,380
3,507,328
495,329
Income tax payable
117,422
123,957
17,506
Other payables and accruals
3,055,928
3,195,399
451,279
Other payables due to related parties
13,127
13,381
1,890
Forward contract payables
3,857
90,564
12,790
Financing lease liabilities - current
227,613
243,253
34,354
Operating lease liabilities - current
40,043
38,636
5,456
Short-term borrowings from third parties,
9,047,250
9,701,037
1,370,048
Guarantee liabilities to related parties
25,688
23,776
3,358
Held-for-sale liabilities
1,008,196
-
-
Total current liabilities
31,277,228
30,673,689
4,331,954
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
1,586,187
1,521,730
214,909
Convertible senior notes
728,216
532,111
75,148
Accrued warranty costs - non current
651,968
671,556
94,842
Financing lease liabilities
583,491
502,334
70,943
Operating lease liabilities
279,534
246,434
34,803
Deferred tax liability
250,734
250,734
35,410
Guarantee liabilities to related parties
46,332
44,409
6,272
Total non-current liabilities
4,126,462
3,769,308
532,327
Total liabilities
35,403,690
34,442,997
4,864,281
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value, 500,000,000 shares
25
25
4
Additional paid-in capital
4,582,850
4,583,099
647,257
Statutory reserves
689,707
689,707
97,405
Accumulated other comprehensive income
62,952
147,194
20,787
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,723,200 and 2,945,840 ordinary
(13,876)
(43,170)
(6,097)
Accumulated retained earnings
3,981,661
4,270,710
603,139
Total JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
9,303,319
9,647,565
1,362,495
Non-controlling interests
3,137,709
3,143,437
443,938
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
47,844,718
47,233,999
6,670,714