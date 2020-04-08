JLL_Logo.jpg

CHICAGO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will release its first quarter 2020 results Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a live webcast and teleconference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The link to the webcast and audio replay can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com.

The teleconference is available by dialing into one of the following phone numbers:

United States callers: +1 877 701 6182
International callers: +1 647 689 5462
Passcode: 1449316

For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 93,000 as of December 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

Contact: Gayle Kantro
Phone: +312 228 2795
Email: gayle.kantro@am.jll.com 

