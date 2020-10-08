CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) will release its third quarter 2020 results Monday, November 2, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, followed by a live webcast and teleconference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
The link to register for the webcast or audio conference can be accessed at the Investor Relations website, ir.jll.com. Registration is open throughout the call. However, to ensure connection for the full call, registration a day in advance or at least 10 minutes before the start of the call is recommended.
The webcast replay will be available for 12 months following the event on the Investor Relations website.
For further information, please contact JLL's Investor Relations department at: JLLInvestorRelations@am.jll.com