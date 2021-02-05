JLL Income Property Trust (PRNewsfoto/JLL Income Property Trust)

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally managed daily NAV REIT (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX) with more than $3.4 billion in portfolio assets, today announced the income tax treatment of its dividends paid in 2020. For the tax year ended December 31, 2020, approximately 57 percent of the distributions paid will qualify as non-dividend distribution or return of capital (box 3 on Form 1099) and approximately 43 percent of distributions paid will qualify as tax advantaged long-term capital gain (box 2a).

"Our primary investment objectives remain durability of dividend distributions and preservation of invested capital, and even amid the COVID-induced recession, we believe we delivered on that goal in 2020," said Allan Swaringen, President and CEO of JLL Income Property Trust. "We also strive to be a source of longer-term tax advantaged income for stockholders and for the ninth year in a row we exceeded our target tax efficiency. Further, last year we accelerated the Payment Date of our quarterly dividends and paid five distributions to stockholders who held shares throughout 2020. This resulted in an effective 5.8 percent annualized distribution yield for 2020 on our M-I share class based upon the yearend share price of $11.62, however, this will normalize to four dividend payments in 2021. Finally, the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act continues to provide substantial tax savings to REIT investors."

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:

Record

Date



Payment

Date



Net

Distribution

per share (1)





Capital Gain

Income (2)



Return of Capital



Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains

12/30/2019



2/3/2020



$

0.11189





$

0.04867



43.5

%



$

0.06322



56.5

%



$

0.01992



3/25/2020



3/30/2020



0.11211





0.04877



43.5





0.06334



56.5





0.01996



6/24/2020



6/29/2020



0.11239





0.04889



43.5





0.06350



56.5





0.02001



9/24/2020



9/29/2020



0.11282





0.04908



43.5





0.06374



56.5





0.02008



12/23/2020



12/30/2020



0.11280





0.04907



43.5





0.06373



56.5





0.02008



Total







$

0.56201





$

0.24448



43.5

%



$

0.31753



56.5

%



$

0.10005







(1)

Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.85%.





(2)

Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:

Record

Date



Payment

Date



Net

Distribution

per share (1)





Capital Gain

Income (2)



Return of Capital



Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains

12/30/2019



2/3/2020



$

0.12600





$

0.05481



43.5

%



$

0.07119



56.5

%



$

0.02243



3/25/2020



3/30/2020



0.12649





0.05502



43.5





0.07147



56.5





0.02252



6/24/2020



6/29/2020



0.12683





0.05517



43.5





0.07166



56.5





0.02258



9/24/2020



9/29/2020



0.12661





0.05508



43.5





0.07153



56.5





0.02254



12/23/2020



12/30/2020



0.12719





0.05533



43.5





0.07186



56.5





0.02264



Total







$

0.63312





$

0.27541



43.5

%



$

0.35771



56.5

%



$

0.11271







(1)

Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV.





(2)

Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class A-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:

Record

Date



Payment

Date



Net

Distribution

per share (1)





Capital Gain

Income (2)



Return of Capital



Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains

12/30/2019



2/3/2020



$

0.12674





$

0.05513



43.5

%



$

0.07161



56.5

%



$

0.02256



3/25/2020



3/30/2020



0.12681





0.05516



43.5





0.07165



56.5





0.02257



6/24/2020



6/29/2020



0.12753





0.05548



43.5





0.07205



56.5





0.02270



9/24/2020



9/29/2020



0.12632





0.05495



43.5





0.07137



56.5





0.02248



12/23/2020



12/30/2020



0.12715





0.05531



43.5





0.07184



56.5





0.02263



Total







$

0.63455





$

0.27603



43.5

%



$

0.35852



56.5

%



$

0.11294







(1)

Distributions per share are net of dealer manager fees of 0.30% of NAV.





(2)

Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class M-I stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:

Record

Date



Payment

Date



Net

Distribution

per share





Capital Gain

Income (1)



Return of Capital



Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains

12/30/2019



2/3/2020



$

0.13500





$

0.05873



43.5

%



$

0.07628



56.5

%



$

0.02403



3/25/2020



3/30/2020



0.13500





0.05873



43.5





0.07628



56.5





0.02403



6/24/2020



6/29/2020



0.13500





0.05873



43.5





0.07628



56.5





0.02403



9/24/2020



9/29/2020



0.13500





0.05873



43.5





0.07628



56.5





0.02403



12/23/2020



12/30/2020



0.13500





0.05873



43.5





0.07628



56.5





0.02403



Total







$

0.67500





$

0.29365



43.5

%



$

0.38140



56.5

%



$

0.12015







(1)

Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The table below summarizes the income tax treatment of distributions paid to Class D stockholders during the year ended December 31, 2020:

Record

Date



Payment

Date



Net

Distribution

per share





Capital Gain

Income (1)



Return of Capital



Unrecaptured

Section 1250

Gains

12/30/2019



2/3/2020



$

0.13500





$

0.05873



43.5

%



$

0.07628



56.5

%



$

0.02403



3/25/2020



3/30/2020



0.13500





0.05873



43.5





0.07628



56.5





0.02403



6/24/2020



6/29/2020



0.13500





0.05873



43.5





0.07628



56.5





0.02403



9/24/2020



9/29/2020



0.13500





0.05873



43.5





0.07628



56.5





0.02403



12/23/2020



12/30/2020



0.13500





0.05873



43.5





0.07628



56.5





0.02403



Total







$

0.67500





$

0.29365



43.5

%



$

0.38140



56.5

%



$

0.12015







(1)

Distributions include 17.8% of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain.

The dollar amount reported on each investor's respective 1099-DIV will depend on the total amount of distributions received throughout the year which can be affected by the share class held and the length of time the shares were owned.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the company's tax filings and may be subject to adjustment. The income tax allocation for the distributions discussed above has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of the release. The company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the company's distributions. Tax treatment of distributions is dependent on a number of factors and there is no guarantee that future distributions will qualify as a non-dividend distribution, return of capital or long-term capital gain.

JLL Income Property Trust is an institutionally managed, daily NAV REIT that gives investors access to a growing portfolio of commercial real estate investments selected by an institutional investment management team and sponsored by one of the world's leading real estate services firms.

For more information on JLL Income Property Trust, please visit our website at www.jllipt.com.

About JLL Income Property Trust (NASDAQ: ZIPTAX; ZIPTMX; ZIPIAX; ZIPIMX),

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust, Inc. is a daily NAV REIT that owns and manages a diversified portfolio of high quality, income-producing apartment, industrial, office and grocery-anchored retail properties located in the United States. JLL Income Property Trust expects to further diversify its real estate portfolio over time, including on a global basis. For more information, visit www.jllipt.com.

About LaSalle Investment Management

LaSalle Investment Management is one of the world's leading real estate investment managers. On a global basis, LaSalle manages approximately $69 billion of assets in private and public real estate property and debt investments as of Q4 2020. LaSalle's diverse client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a complete range of investment vehicles including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments. For more information please visit http://www.lasalle.com.

Valuations, Forward Looking Statements and Future Results

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to JLL Income Property Trust. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not descriptions of historical facts and include statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, research, market analysis, plans or predictions of the future. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Past performance is not indicative of future results and there can be no assurance that future dividends will be paid.

Scott Sutton

LaSalle Investment Management

Telephone: +1 224 343 5538

Email: scott.sutton@lasalle.com 

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Telephone: +1 646 722 6530

Email: JLLIPT@DLPR.com

SOURCE JLL Income Property Trust

