Red Banyan, a top crisis communications and public relations agency with offices around the country, has promoted writer and communications strategist Jodie Singer to the role of Account Supervisor. Singer's increased responsibilities will include oversight over new hires in addition to the continued development of integrated communications strategies for a varied portfolio of clients.
Based in Washington, D.C., Singer has been with Red Banyan since December 2015, starting as an Account Executive and working her way through the ranks. Throughout her time with the company, Singer has worked on a wide range of clients, with a special focus on clients in the Jewish and Israel-related spaces and high-stakes crisis accounts.
"Jodie has gone above and beyond in her service to our clients. She is thorough, dedicated, and above all, relentless in her pursuit to achieve results," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "Her contributions to the team have been tremendous. She has grown leaps and bounds in her time here, and I'm looking forward to seeing what more she will accomplish."
Founded in 2010, Red Banyan has earned international renown for its expertise in crisis communications. The firm is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, with additional offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York. In addition to crisis management, Red Banyan also provides ongoing public relations services, media relations expertise, litigation support, reputation management, and more.
"I'm very grateful for this opportunity. Red Banyan is an incredibly collaborative environment, and I have learned so much from my colleagues throughout my years here. I'm thrilled to be in a position where I can pay that forward," said Singer. "I look forward to taking on new challenges as the agency continues to expand across the United States and globally."
