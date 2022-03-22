RENO, Nev., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NATACS is a veteran aviation industry compliance solution provider ranging from fingerprinting, training, badging, credentialing, regulated background checks and Third-Party Administration for drug and alcohol programs to comply with the Transportation Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration requirements.
As Vice President of Security and Operations, Mr. Dalton will continue to oversee NATACS's security operations and industry stakeholder outreach. He has been instrumental in advancing training, outreach and stakeholder engagement. He has demonstrated effective leadership qualities and in his new role will help oversee the company's operations.
"We are excited to have Joe join the NATACS executive team," says Shirley Negri, Chief Operating Officer. "We're confident that in his expanded role, he'll continue to be integral to NATACS's mission utilizing his vast industry experience, keen knowledge of our customers and their needs, along with his work with industry stakeholders."
"It is a continued honor to be part of such a dynamic organization," Dalton says, "and I look forward to taking on a key role as a member of the executive team."
Dalton holds a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management with Ashford University, Clinton, Iowa.
