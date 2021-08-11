YORBA LINDA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise Security, Inc. (ESI) is proud to announce the promotion of Joseph Emens to Chief Operations Officer. In this new role, Emens will lead strategic planning for the organization and oversee global operations, sales, marketing, national solutions, and ESI University. Emens previously held the role of Vice President and has been with the company since 2004.
ESI founder and CEO, Troy Laughlin commented, "Joe is truly a remarkable leader and has been an integral part of our success. He is compassionate, purposeful, and driven. I am excited about the next chapter with Joe at the helm."
"I am humbled by Troy's decision to entrust me with this responsibility," added Emens. "Enterprise Security's growth and success over the last 20 years is no doubt a direct result of his sound leadership as well as the faith and trust he has placed in all the dedicated people in the ESI family."
Emens' role takes effect immediately.
ABOUT ESI: At Enterprise Security, Inc. (ESI), we bring clients The Ultimate Peace of Mind. Through enterprise solutions that integrate physical and digital security, we protect the people, property, data, and customers of organizations nationwide. Our multidisciplinary client teams include experts in state-of-the-art physical security, IT professionals, computer programmers, system engineers, and project managers. ESI designed-and-integrated systems and our Infinity® software currently protect organizations in education, professional services, commercial real estate, and the high-reliability sectors of aerospace, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.
