LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hercules Investments, a Los Angeles based Registered Investment Advisor, and independent wealth advisor, has announced the hires of Joe Pastore and Anthony Lucchesi, both as VP's of Wealth Management.
Prior to joining Hercules Investments, Joe served as Vice President and Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Senior Portfolio Manager for Merrill Lynch from October 2002 to February 2013. In a previous role, Joe managed a hedge fund at Wilshire Associates, for their high net worth and pension fund clients. Joe has over 37 years of experience in the investment industry and holds Series 7 and Series 65 licenses. He is also a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC), a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA) as well as a Financial Planner.
Prior to joining Hercules Investments, Anthony served as a Financial Consultant and Investment Representative at Fidelity Investments, and a Senior Investment Counselor for T. Rowe Price, between April 2008 and September 2012. Anthony has over 11 years of experience in the investment industry and holds Series 7 and Series 66, and CA Life and Health licenses.
"Joe Pastore and Anthony Lucchesi are both industry veterans, who have both the knowledge and the experience to understand what high net worth investors need during these volatile times," said James McDonald, CEO & CIO of Hercules. "They are a wonderful fit for our clients and our company."
Pastore and Lucchesi will work with high-net-worth clients in their selection and maintenance of Hercules Investments Hedge Funds and Risk Hedged Growth Portfolios. He is based in Los Angeles, CA.
"I am thrilled to be a part of the Hercules team, with their differentiated product offerings, topflight portfolio managers and adherence to strict risk controls," said Joe Pastore. "It creates a combination of rare offerings for high-net-worth clients. There are three kinds of people in the world, those who make things happen, those who watch things happen and those who wonder what happened! Hercules and James McDonald make things happen. They are one of the only firms who has been nimble and focused enough to produce positive, consistent returns since the market began correcting in February. Being at a company that is shrewd enough to not only avoid getting hurt by volatility, but actually profit from it, is refreshing. I couldn't be happier."
Hercules Investments is an alternative investment manager specializing in systematic investment strategies. The Hercules investment team features investment professionals averaging over 20 years of quantitative investing experience.
Joe has a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Pace University and a Bachelor of Arts from New York University. He is also author of several books including: "How to Profit from the Stock Market Volatility" and 'The Investment Handbook'.
Anthony has a Masters in MBA – Finance and a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration Accounting and Finance from the American InterContinental University.
ABOUT HERCULES INVESTMENTS:
Hercules Investments is a Los Angeles based Registered Investment Advisor. Hercules applies quantitative research to build and manage customized portfolios for Investors seeking maximum growth. Hercules offers qualified client's market neutral portfolio management executed primarily through domestic index options. Hercules' portfolios are designed to achieve aggressive gains whether markets are rising or falling.
