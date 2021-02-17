SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joel will be responsible for developing new features and optimizing existing TeamsHub by Cyclotron solutions.
"I'm excited to be joining Cyclotron, the energy is tangible. I'm impressed with what they've accomplished so far with TeamsHub product and I've immediately felt a positive connection with the team."
Before Cyclotron, Joel has worked at Microsoft and other System Integrators (SIs) in both technology and marketing capacity. He has a deep passion for technology, travel and social interaction. Joel is well recognized as a top technology influencer and Microsoft MVP & RD, a writer, and speaker.
"It's amazing to have Joel onboard and we are excited to see him take TeamsHub by Cyclotron to new heights" said Steve Ellson. Director of Sales Cyclotron Inc.
"I look forward to working with Joel to increase the productivity, scalability and the features that is expected by our customers and partners." added Sunil Kumar, Director of Engineering at Cyclotron.
Joel can be found on twitter at Twitter: http://twitter.com/joeloleson and his tech blog can be found here - http://collabshow.com.
About TeamsHub by Cyclotron
TeamsHub by Cyclotron is a unified platform that caters to automated governance, administration and security of Microsoft Cloud. Additionally, it offers an employee engagement and training as well as adoption platform to help companies collaborate efficiently and engage employees better using Microsoft Teams. For more information, visit https://teamshub.io.
