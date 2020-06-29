SARASOTA, Fla., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John A. Puleo, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Leading Cardiologist for his outstanding contributions in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his unwavering devotion to patient-centered care as a Cardiologist with Doctors Hospital of Sarasota.
An acclaimed cardiologist, Dr. John A. Puleo has been serving the communities of Sarasota and Manatee counties for the last 25 years. He has garnered expert knowledge and an impressive reputation specializing in all areas of cardiology. Alongside his role with Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, he also acts as the Cardiology Director at Nural International Rehab for the last 4 years. He is proficient with the diagnosis and treatments related to diseases and other abnormalities of the heart, and parts of the circulatory system.
To prepare for his career, Dr. Puleo attended Syracuse for his Undergrad, followed by earning his Medical Degree with Georgetown University. Following medical school, he moved on to complete his residency with the University of Rochester and later invited for a Fellowship with the University of South Florida. Honored as a Cardiac fellow he earned himself a place as a Fellow of the American College of Cardiologists, and Fellow of the American College of Physicians. An active member of the community, Dr. Puleo takes pride in acting as a Cardiac Consultant for fire department engine 3 Sarasota County, the Knights of Columbus, and a Principle physician for the son of silence motorcycle club.
During his free time, Dr. Puleo enjoys collecting cars, hot rod racing, motorcycles, tenor sax, and drawing.
Dr. John A. Puleo dedicates his success to his wonderful wife and a great mother, and his children Senaka Rosa, Eliza, Dominick.
For further information, please visit https://doctorsofsarasota.com/.
