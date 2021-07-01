FAIRFAX, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. John Broglio replaced Trident founder Nick Karangelen who retired last week after 36 years as President. Mr. Karangelen will remain as Trident's Chairman and passed on company leadership and senior executive decision-making responsibilities to Mr. Broglio.
After serving in the U.S. Submarine Force during the Cold War and working at Presearch Inc, Mr. Broglio joined Trident in 1993 as a Program Manager. He served in several management positions including over a decade as Executive Vice President for Operations and transitioned a number of innovative R&D investments to commercially successful product and service lines. Most recently, his leadership and vision have been instrumental in Trident's adoption of ISO9001 and AS9100 quality standards and in the company's rise to prominence as a leading provider of compact high-performance electronics to the major Prime contractors in U.S. Defense and National Security Space. In his company-wide retirement announcement Mr. Karangelen remarked, "I have great confidence in John's ability to lead the company. His contributions have been a key factor in our mutual success over his many years as a Trident manager and executive."
Trident Systems Incorporated is a veteran-owned business delivering innovative and affordable technology solutions for mission critical government and commercial needs that make a difference. Trident harnesses emerging technology to provide leading-edge products and services, from cyberspace to outer space, for both the U.S Military and Intelligence communities, as well as selected commercial and international customers.
