LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John Burt has spent nearly 40 years guiding leaders through successful change as a strategic advisor and management consultant. Now, as an executive coach, Burt is reflecting on his passion for what he does, where he's been and how he'll bring that experience to his leadership coaching career.
"I worked most recently as an executive with IBM for 18 years, and when I started looking at what I wanted to do for my next chapter, my passion for people drew me to leadership coaching," Burt said. "I really enjoy the human aspect — helping people grow, solve problems and find success in their careers."
In his past as a management consultant, Burt worked with more than 40 clients across 20 countries in the U.S, Europe and Asia.
"I've seen leadership from every vantage point," he said. "I've advised C-level executives, but I've also worked on the shop floor with people helping them change their business processes, culture and the way they lead their teams. So I think I have a pretty good understanding of what skills and competencies as well as mindsets make for a good leader."
Burt was looking for a platform to leverage his experience in leadership, change and culture, and running his own business as a leadership development coach was the perfect opportunity.
One challenge Burt said he's ready to meet with his coaching clients: the changing culture amid the pandemic.
"We're learning that people are expecting and demanding a better, more inclusive, and respectful culture from their employers," he said. "So the number of inquiries I've had has gone up with leaders asking for help building a better culture, especially with the change required in a hybrid in-person/virtual environment. I believe that change leadership is one of those areas that really needs help from coaches like me, because over 75% of all change initiatives fail."
For most leaders, Burt said, it's about helping them to be more self-aware, make cause and effect connections and focus on the mindset changes required to thrive and achieve their full potential as a leader.
"I find that a leader's mindset influences how they show up as a leader for their teams and their organizations," he said. "If you can develop the right mindsets, you can inspire others and achieve more, you become more resilient and build stronger connections and greater trust with your teams. This is what all great leaders do."
To be a coach is to be a trusted partner for people, and Burt has spent decades earning the trust of the leaders he has helped shape.
About Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching (ILEC)
Established in 2010, Co-Founder John Mattone is globally recognized as the world's #1 authority on Intelligent Leadership (IL), the world's top executive coach, and the pioneer of the unique, powerful and game-changing Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching® blueprint for success. Intelligent Leadership Executive Coaching® (ILEC) is the world's top executive coaching franchise dedicated to growing leaders, building cultures, and driving results. The ILEC unique coaching methodology provides a proven philosophy, system and tools to empower leaders and future leaders to unlock and unleash their potential. ILEC clients benefit from a high ROI that delivers real results. For more information on working with ILEC, visit johnburt.intelligentleadershipec.com
