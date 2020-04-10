NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John E. Kehoe, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Breast Cancer Surgeon and Surgical Oncologist at Dr. John Kehoe Breast Center.
At Dr. John Kehoe Breast Center, they are built on the foundation that every woman should have a specialized breast doctor as she has a gynecologist. Kehoe and staff make themselves available to any woman who is concerned about their findings or what someone else found on breast exam. Treatment plans are created according to each patient's routine breast care, or diagnosis from Breast Cancer treatments to benign breast conditions.
Growing up in Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Kehoe turned down a number of football scholarships before attending Amherst College where his major was English Literature. He graduated cum laude and nationally recognized in both Football and Rugby. During medical school he was a high school English teacher. After completing medical school he wanted a career in General Surgery and later Surgical Oncology. He became Board Certified in general surgery in 1989 and recertified in 1997. Currently he serves as the attending surgeon at Beth Israel Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, and Staten Island University Hospital. At this time there is no interest in retiring from the clinical practice of surgery and his work in the breast center.
